The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro promises to make gamers smile with this special Wi-Fi G1 chip

The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is shaping out to be an excellent choice for gamers, but the latest information about it takes it to a whole new level: users could greatly benefit from a special Wi-Fi chip.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is set to show off its innovative e-sports Wi-Fi G1 chip on December 26. This technology, designed specifically for mobile gaming networks, is claimed to be the first of its kind and aims to deliver exceptional connectivity.

The e-sports Wi-Fi G1 chip, nicknamed the "wall-penetrating king", ensures superior network stability and performance, even in challenging environments. Paired with an advanced "e-sports antenna system" and a dedicated "game cloud computing network", the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro should provide a stable, lag-free gaming experience, whether you're gaming at home or in crowded spaces like stadiums.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the same processor found in the flagship OnePlus 13 and other Android champions.

The device is also said to support native 120 fps (frames per second) gameplay and full 1080p resolution through exclusive GPU rendering.

The "vanilla" model OnePlus Ace 5 will debut alongside the Ace 5 Pro. Despite earlier rumors suggesting different battery sizes for the two models, a recent leak confirms both will have similar 6,400 mAh batteries. Amazing. While it remains unclear if the global version of the Ace 5 will have the same battery, the poster also confirms features like larger displays with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of brightness.

Also, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro caters to multimedia enthusiasts with Dolby Vision video playback, delivering vibrant visuals for an immersive experience. Additionally, its audio quality is boosted by three AI-powered noise-reducing microphones, ensuring clear calls and recordings.

It's truly a great moment to be an Android user!
