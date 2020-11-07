Looks like the OnePlus 9 series will have more than two models

TechDroider



Previously, it was reported that the OnePlus 9 lineup is internally known as 'Lemonade,' and it will be unveiled sometime around mid-March



Apparently, the OnePlus 9 is known by the identifier LE2110, and it appears that there will be three variants of the OnePlus 9 Pro, bearing model numbers LE2117, LE2119, and LE2120.





There's LE2127 AlsoNo Information if it is a part of OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro. https://t.co/HSCVX07ppp — TechDroider (@techdroider) November 7, 2020





Additionally, a model with the identifier LE2127 has also been spotted. It appears this a model distinct from the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, and it's alleged appearance adds weight to the Weibo leak which says OnePlus will launch three OnePlus 9 models.





While we don't know which model number corresponds to which model, the leak on the Chinese platform claims that the third version will slot between the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro and it will be similar to the OnePlus 8T.





OnePlus 9 rumored specifications



OnePlus' next flagship lineup largely remains a mystery at the moment but it's safe to assume all the models will be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chip. It's also being alleged that at least one model will have a 144Hz screen with a centered hole-punch.



OnePlus 8T's 65W wired fast charging will likely be carried over to the next-gen flagships and the upcoming handsets are also expected to support 40W wireless charging . The phones will probably offer IP68 water resistance and we can look forward to an upgraded camera system too.




