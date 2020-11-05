More Snapdragon 875 specs revealed

Qualcomm will likely announce the Snapdragon 875, its 5nm chip for flagship smartphones, on December 1 , and thanks to a spate of rumors, we already know quite a lot about it. Popular Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has now revealed some more details regarding the SoC.



Per the tipster, the Snapdragon 875 has one Arm Cortex-X1 core clocked at 2.84GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores with clock speeds of 2.42GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8GHz.



In contrast, the Snapdragon 865 features one Cortex-A77 CPU with a frequency of 2.84GHz, three Cortex-A77 cores running at 2.42GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.



In contrast, the Snapdragon 865 features one Cortex-A77 CPU with a frequency of 2.84GHz, three Cortex-A77 cores running at 2.42GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

The Snapdragon 865 is based on the 7nm process and its older Cortex-A77 core is some 30 percent slower than the Cortex-X1 CPU when it comes to peak performance. The new Cortex-A78 is also 20 percent faster than the Cortex-A77.







The latest leak also says that the Snapdragon 875 offers improved cache and memory bandwidth, and it is in line with rumors that claimed the new chip would have the Adreno 660 GPU.



And lastly, the leaker also says that the chip is low on power consumption.



According to a benchmark that surfaced recently, the Snapdragon 875 is 25 percent faster than the Snapdragon 865.



The Samsung Galaxy S21 could be one of the first Android phones to feature Qualcomm's new chip. Not all smartphone makers will be jumping on the bandwagon though, as reports claim that Google's next high-end phone, presumably the Pixel 6 , will be powered by a proprietary chip, and LG will not release a flagship smartphone in the first half of 2021.