The OnePlus 9 series is under development and codenamed 'Lemonade'
Tipster Max J. has revealed that ‘Lemonade’ is the internal codename of the next-generation OnePlus 9 series. The latter should make its international debut in the first half of 2021, likely in March or April.
Little is known about the high-end devices at the moment, but both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875, which itself will launch this December.
Customers can also expect punch-hole displays with extremely thin bezels and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Upgrades in the camera department are on the cards too, and the overall bump may resemble the new one on the OnePlus 8T.
Pricing remains a mystery as does availability. But if history is anything to go by, T-Mobile should offer at least one of the flagships. Verizon passed on the OnePlus 8T, though, and could do so again with the OnePlus 9 series.