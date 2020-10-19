The OnePlus 9 series is under development and codenamed 'Lemonade'

Pricing remains a mystery as does availability. But if history is anything to go by, T-Mobile should offer at least one of the flagships. Verizon passed on the OnePlus 8T, though, and could do so again with the OnePlus 9 series.

Customers can also expect punch-hole displays with extremely thin bezels and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Upgrades in the camera department are on the cards too, and the overall bump may resemble the new one on the OnePlus 8T.