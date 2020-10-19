Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 series is under development and codenamed 'Lemonade'

Joshua Swingle
Oct 19, 2020
The OnePlus 9 series is under development and codenamed 'Lemonade'
Last week was a massive one for OnePlus. Co-founder Carl Pei officially left the company and the OnePlus 8T was announced. But inside OnePlus it’s business as usual and work has already begun on the next flagship series.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are codenamed 'Lemonade'


Tipster Max J. has revealed that ‘Lemonade’ is the internal codename of the next-generation OnePlus 9 series. The latter should make its international debut in the first half of 2021, likely in March or April.

Little is known about the high-end devices at the moment, but both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875, which itself will launch this December.

Customers can also expect punch-hole displays with extremely thin bezels and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Upgrades in the camera department are on the cards too, and the overall bump may resemble the new one on the OnePlus 8T. 
 
Pricing remains a mystery as does availability. But if history is anything to go by, T-Mobile should offer at least one of the flagships. Verizon passed on the OnePlus 8T, though, and could do so again with the OnePlus 9 series.

