OnePlus CEO Lau talks photography with its new iconic partner Hasselblad (VIDEO)

Hasselblad has one of the best reputations in the world of photography and its cameras are used by many professionals. We already know that thanks to a partnership with Hasselblad, OnePlus hopes to raise its camera game to new peaks. The first step will be to deliver more vibrant and dynamic colors and give professionals more options when it comes to post editing. According to OnePlus, "Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will also offer improved HDR video recording, as well as support for capturing 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video."

One of photography's biggest names is coming to OnePlus













Late last week, OnePlus released a video called "Behind the Lens" which discusses what is happening between the phone manufacturer and the iconic camera company behind the scenes. The video, which weighs in at 1 minute and 50 seconds, is narrated by OnePlus founder, CEO, and Chief Product Officer Pete Lau. In the beginning of the video, Lau says that "photography is an essential part" of OnePlus handsets.





Interestingly, Lau shows a number of negative comments written by OnePlus 8 (T) owners complaining about the photos that they've been taking with their phones. For example, one OnePlus 8T owner wrote "You need to improve your camera module on 8T, it's the same as the 8. Little disappointing." Another OnePlus owner said, "I feel when I shoot on landscape the sky isn't merging, the blue tones (are) too low, would be great if you fix." Another message said, " Unnatural color tone. One Plus please fix." Let's give you one last example. A One Plus user asked Lau to give them an option for "punchy colors" or natural colors. The man asked, "Budget phones have, why not in flagship killers?"





Lau said that this year, One Plus decided to "work with a true heavyweight partner." That partner, of course, is Hasselblad and Lau says that the goal is to "create a new benchmark in mobile photography." The video shows off some photos taken with a Hasselblad camera and the OnePlus founder notes that the 80 years of experience that Hasselblad has will find its way into the OnePlus 9 series.





Hasselblad's Global Marketing Manager Bronius Rudnickas talks about achieving great image quality with the OnePlus 9 models. He also mentions that the partners have been able to create great color quality in tests and the video shows some examples of photos shot on OnePlus using the Hasselblad mobile camera. Rudnickas says that the collaboration with OnePlus will help consumers use the camera on the OnePlus 9 series to take their best shot.





We should see the OnePlus 9 series unveiled on March 23rd along with the outfit's first smartwatch. Rumored specs call for the OnePlus 9 Pro to sport a 6.7-inch curved OLED panel with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This means that the screen will update 120 times per second creating buttery smooth scrolling and animation. The 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset is under the hood possibly carrying 12GB of memory and up to 256GB of storage. The camera array on the back could include a 50MP Sony IMX 766 ultra-wide, a 48MP Sony IMX 789 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The





