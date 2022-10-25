The unlocked 256GB OnePlus 9 Pro is on sale at a new all-time low price





OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Morning Mist $300 off (38%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Two Colors $300 off (38%) $499 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy





Released back in the spring of 2021, this Snapdragon 888 powerhouse was not always priced at eight Benjamins, originally fetching a whopping $1,069.99 with the aforementioned local digital hoarding allotment and hefty 12GB RAM count.





That makes Amazon and Best Buy's excellent new deal that much more compelling, even though the OnePlus 9 Pro is obviously unable to match the raw power of its direct 2022 sequel ... and all the other mainstream Android high-enders launched this year by the company's top rivals.





In case you're wondering, this early Black Friday promotion available for all Amazon and Best Buy shoppers with no special requirements eclipses everything that was previously offered to the former's Prime subscribers.





The same exact $300 markdown from a $799.99 list price, mind you, has been available for a while now directly from OnePlus on a "T-Mobile unlock" 9 Pro version , which is not quite the same thing as a totally unlocked model.





Believe it or not, this unlocked variant is still sold by its manufacturer for eight Benjamins, which is definitely excessive. Three less Benjamins, however, make for a decidedly intriguing value proposition, with an absolutely stunning LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED display, 4,500mAh battery capable of 65W wired and 50W wireless charging, and a 48 + 8 + 50 + 2MP quad rear-facing camera system definitely helping the OnePlus 9 Pro hold its own against many of the best phones released in 2022 in these particular departments.





If you're a hardcore OnePlus fan looking to make the best possible deal on one of the company's numerous high-end Android handsets available this holiday season in the US, it's getting increasingly difficult to decide not only what premium model to go for but whether or not you should wait before pulling the trigger.