Android Software updates OnePlus 5G

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G are getting yet another important software update

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 07, 2021, 1:16 PM
It's that time of the month again, ladies and gents owning the phenomenal 5G-enabled OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, as the company is already following up its latest OnePlus Watch software update with yet another batch of small but undoubtedly important improvements and enhancements for its 2021-released high-end smartphones.

As always, said improvements and enhancements are adding up to a reasonably hefty over-the-air delivery of software goodies tipping the scales at a grand total of 130MB. While the OnePlus 9 duo is not getting any entirely new features this time around, it's certainly impressive to see a fast-growing handset manufacturer with so many different things on its plate remain so dedicated to its software refinement work for these two particular devices.

In case you're wondering, this OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 rollout follows in the footsteps of 11.2.4.4 and 11.2.3.3 promotions delivered in the last month alone. Compared to other OnePlus flagships from past years, these bad boys looked pretty well-polished right out the box too, earning rave reviews and immediately entering our list of 2021's best overall phones.

That being said, the camera performance was not exactly flawless, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that OnePlus is aiming to improve a couple of key imaging aspects with this update. Specifically, the HDR effect in "some shooting scenes" and overall "white balance performance."

In terms of general "system" enhancements, OxygenOS 11.2.5.5, which is obviously based on Android 11, addresses the already exceptional charging performance of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro while fixing a "small probability" keyboard lagging issue, as well as various other unspecified (yet well-known) bugs.

Perhaps more importantly (and completely unsurprisingly), Google's Android security patches for May are already making their way to the 5G-capable OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro too. Last but not necessarily least, owners of the two Snapdragon 888 powerhouses should also look forward to seeing their network communication stability and Wi-Fi performance upgraded. That sounds... a little generic, but it could definitely prove useful.

