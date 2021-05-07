The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G are getting yet another important software update





As always, said improvements and enhancements are adding up to a reasonably hefty over-the-air delivery of software goodies tipping the scales at a grand total of 130MB. While the OnePlus 9 duo is not getting any entirely new features this time around, it's certainly impressive to see a fast-growing handset manufacturer with so many different things on its plate remain so dedicated to its software refinement work for these two particular devices.









That being said, the camera performance was not exactly flawless, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that OnePlus is aiming to improve a couple of key imaging aspects with this update. Specifically, the HDR effect in "some shooting scenes" and overall "white balance performance."









Perhaps more importantly (and completely unsurprisingly), Google's Android security patches for May are already making their way to the 5G-capable OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro too. Last but not necessarily least, owners of the two Snapdragon 888 powerhouses should also look forward to seeing their network communication stability and Wi-Fi performance upgraded. That sounds... a little generic, but it could definitely prove useful.



