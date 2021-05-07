The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G are getting yet another important software update
That being said, the camera performance was not exactly flawless, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that OnePlus is aiming to improve a couple of key imaging aspects with this update. Specifically, the HDR effect in "some shooting scenes" and overall "white balance performance."
In terms of general "system" enhancements, OxygenOS 11.2.5.5, which is obviously based on Android 11, addresses the already exceptional charging performance of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro while fixing a "small probability" keyboard lagging issue, as well as various other unspecified (yet well-known) bugs.
Perhaps more importantly (and completely unsurprisingly), Google's Android security patches for May are already making their way to the 5G-capable OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro too. Last but not necessarily least, owners of the two Snapdragon 888 powerhouses should also look forward to seeing their network communication stability and Wi-Fi performance upgraded. That sounds... a little generic, but it could definitely prove useful.