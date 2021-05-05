Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Software updates Wearables OnePlus

OnePlus Watch update adds Always-On Display, but at the expense of battery life

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 05, 2021, 9:55 PM
OnePlus Watch update adds Always-On Display, but at the expense of battery life
The Watch is by far OnePlus' least appealing product since the company became popular. The OnePlus Watch feels like a rushed product with lots of issues to fix. Although the price seems fair, it's hard to recommend a smartwatch that has so many problems.

Thankfully for those who already purchased the smartwatch, OnePlus has been quite fast when it comes to delivering software updates. Early this week, OnePlus announced a new update is available for its smartwatch, which brings the missing Always-on Display and remote control camera function.

The problem is that if you decide to use Always-on Display, the screen will remain constantly on, which will lead to increased power consumption. Ultimately, the battery life will be reduced by about half, which isn't something that you want.

Anyway, the update also adds Marathon workout, it optimizes system UI details fixes known issues and improves system stability. The OTA update should now be available to everyone since OnePlus kicked off the rollout early this week.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 concept renders show off leaked design
Popular stories
Samsung's next big AirPods rivals will reportedly come in these snazzy colors
Popular stories
Spotify vs Apple Music vs Tidal vs YouTube Music
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy hands-on video shows a sleeker notch, larger camera modules

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
AT&T's hot new 5G plan destroys T-Mobile's best alternative... for a change
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy hands-on video shows a sleeker notch, larger camera modules
Popular stories
Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless