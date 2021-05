OnePlus Watch update adds Always-On Display, but at the expense of battery life

The Watch is by far OnePlus ' least appealing product since the company became popular. The OnePlus Watch feels like a rushed product with lots of issues to fix. Although the price seems fair, it's hard to recommend a smartwatch that has so many problems.Thankfully for those who already purchased the smartwatch, OnePlus has been quite fast when it comes to delivering software updates. Early this week , OnePlus announced a new update is available for its smartwatch, which brings the missing Always-on Display and remote control camera function.The problem is that if you decide to use Always-on Display, the screen will remain constantly on, which will lead to increased power consumption. Ultimately, the battery life will be reduced by about half, which isn't something that you want.Anyway, the update also adds Marathon workout, it optimizes system UI details fixes known issues and improves system stability. The OTA update should now be available to everyone since OnePlus kicked off the rollout early this week.