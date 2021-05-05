OnePlus Watch update adds Always-On Display, but at the expense of battery life
Thankfully for those who already purchased the smartwatch, OnePlus has been quite fast when it comes to delivering software updates. Early this week, OnePlus announced a new update is available for its smartwatch, which brings the missing Always-on Display and remote control camera function.
Anyway, the update also adds Marathon workout, it optimizes system UI details fixes known issues and improves system stability. The OTA update should now be available to everyone since OnePlus kicked off the rollout early this week.