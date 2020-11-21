The 5G OnePlus 9 Pro has leaked months before its announcement

Steve Hemmerstoffer has one of the best track records out there. In recent months, he has leaked the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 FE , Google Pixel 5 , and even the OnePlus 8T 5G.





Now, the tipster known commonly as OnLeaks has returned with CAD-based renders of the next-generation OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro features up to four rear cameras

Before proceeding, do take into account that certain details may change ahead of launch because the OnePlus 9 Pro is still in the prototyping stage. But as things stand, the flagship in question boasts a new design that closely resembles the one previewed on the Before proceeding, do take into account that certain details may change ahead of launch because the OnePlus 9 Pro is still in the prototyping stage. But as things stand, the flagship in question boasts a new design that closely resembles the one previewed on the vanilla OnePlus 9 5G





It centers around a revised camera bump positioned in the top-left corner of the rear that houses up to four sensors. The larger cameras probably act as the main and ultra-wide shooters, whereas the smaller ones could act as macro and depth sensors respectively.





All of these cameras are paired with a dual-tone LED flash and a small microphone for recording video. Unfortunately, no information about the camera specs or features are available at this stage.





Elsewhere on the rear, users will be able to find the updated OnePlus logo and branding. As for the construction material, Hemmerstoffer says OnePlus has gone for glass, meaning you won't have to worry about the brand using plastic on its flagships like Samsung.

Despite criticism, OnePlus has selected a curved display





Turning the OnePlus 9 Pro over reveals an extremely familiar look. Like the OnePlus 8 Pro, it sports a curved- edge display with extremely thin bezels and a small punch hole in the corner for the selfie camera.





Next year's flagship will be a little smaller, though. Whereas the 2020 model offered a 6.8-inch screen, the 2021 model features a 6.55-inch panel.





Giving you the opportunity to take full advantage of the display, which should also offer a 120Hz refresh rate, will be Android 11 and Oxygen OS 11. There's no word on the battery yet, but the company's latest 65W fast charging tech is to be expected on the OnePlus 9 Pro.





On an unrelated note, sandwiched between the front and rear panels is an aluminum frame that houses a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom, a volume rocker on the left side, and the power button and Alert Slider on the right.



