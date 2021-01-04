Here's yet another big reason to get excited about the OnePlus 9 Pro
45W wireless charging is coming
China-based companies like Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and yes, OnePlus have managed to consistently stay several steps ahead of Samsung, LG, Motorola, and especially Apple in terms of charging technology breakthroughs in the last few years, so while undoubtedly impressive, it's certainly not shocking to hear the 9 Pro will most likely support 45W speeds... wirelessly.
That would follow in the footsteps of 2020's OnePlus 8 Pro featuring 30W wired and 30W wireless charging capabilities while eclipsing the 15W wireless and 25W wired charging top speeds of Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, for instance.
Speaking of Samsung, it's also definitely worth highlighting that the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra powerhouse is unlikely to match the 45W wireless charging functionality of the OnePlus 9 Pro, barely reaching that number as far as wired charging is concerned.
While we're on that subject, we should probably remind you both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are tipped to support blazing fast 65W wired charging technology, in line with the existing 8T. In case you're wondering, the OnePlus 8T can go from 0 to 100 percent battery capacity in around 40 minutes, so the 9 Pro might be able to fully juice up its presumably large cell in no more than an hour.
The non-Pro OnePlus 9 will support (presumably slower) wireless charging
Unlike the "regular" OnePlus 8, which was released alongside its Pro sibling without wireless charging or water resistance in tow, the non-Pro OnePlus 9 is expected to feature wireless charging technology while skipping the IP68-rated design.
Unfortunately, there are no words on the top wireless charging speed of the lower-cost OnePlus 9 variant, but if we were to make a guess, we'd probably go with 30 watts or so. For the time being, we also don't know exactly what to expect in the retail pricing department, but with 5G connectivity as standard, as well as Snapdragon 888 processing power and at least 8 gigs of RAM on deck, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are unlikely to come very cheap.
The two high-enders are also pretty much guaranteed to share 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, although the more affordable model will apparently settle for a smaller 6.55-inch screen and humbler 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution than the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro with a 3168 x 1440 or so pixel count.
The larger, sharper, and curvier phone has an undoubtedly superior quad rear-facing camera system compared to the triple lens setup on the back of the OnePlus 9, but for now, the two's imaging specifications remain largely under wraps.
An even lower-cost OnePlus 9E could break cover together with the 9 and 9 Pro at some point in March with a Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood and other unknown downgrades aimed at keeping the recommended price below the $600 mark.
