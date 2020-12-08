iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Android OnePlus 5G

The 5G OnePlus 9 Pro will offer an IP68 rating, but the OnePlus 9 & 9E won't

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Dec 08, 2020, 7:41 AM
The 5G OnePlus 9 Pro will offer an IP68 rating, but the OnePlus 9 &amp; 9E won't
OnePlus has never been a massive fan of official water and dust resistance IP ratings due to the associated costs. But with the OnePlus 9 Pro it will be pushing for an official rating anyway.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will be the second OnePlus with an IP rating


Tipster Max Jambor has revealed (via Voice) that the 2021 OnePlus 9 Pro 5G will come as standard with added true water and dust resistance in the form of an official IP68 rating.

The news means that owners will be able to dunk their flagship phone under water for up to 30 minutes at a maximum depth of 1.5m.

As a result, the OnePlus 9 Pro looks set to become only the second OnePlus device to offer an official IP rating. The first was the OnePlus 8 Pro, which benefitted from it due to pressure from customers and US carriers. 


The OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9E won't offer a certification


Don’t expect the entire OnePlus 9 series to offer an official water and dust resistance certification, though. Jambor believes it will be skipped on the vanilla OnePlus 9 and mysterious OnePlus 9E.

This decision is presumably related to costs, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any form of water resistance at all. Instead, the devices are likely to follow in the footsteps of the OnePlus 7 Pro by offering minimal ‘water resistance’ without an IP rating.

Related phones

9 Pro

Featured stories

Popular stories
These are the worst smartphones we've ever used. What's yours?
Popular stories
The surprisingly brilliant phone that Google left behind: Pixel 4 XL review after 1 year
Popular stories
What were the best new phone features in 2020?
Popular stories
The first live image of Samsung's Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G has leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Apple needs to fix this iOS issue immediately
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Suspicious Pixel XE surfaces in live images
Popular stories
Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 display specs leak, cheaper Z Fold Lite to be released in Q1
Popular stories
Here's our best look yet at Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21 series

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless