The 5G OnePlus 9 Pro will offer an IP68 rating, but the OnePlus 9 & 9E won't
The OnePlus 9 Pro will be the second OnePlus with an IP rating
Tipster Max Jambor has revealed (via Voice) that the 2021 OnePlus 9 Pro 5G will come as standard with added true water and dust resistance in the form of an official IP68 rating.
The news means that owners will be able to dunk their flagship phone under water for up to 30 minutes at a maximum depth of 1.5m.
As a result, the OnePlus 9 Pro looks set to become only the second OnePlus device to offer an official IP rating. The first was the OnePlus 8 Pro, which benefitted from it due to pressure from customers and US carriers.
The OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9E won't offer a certification
Don’t expect the entire OnePlus 9 series to offer an official water and dust resistance certification, though. Jambor believes it will be skipped on the vanilla OnePlus 9 and mysterious OnePlus 9E.
This decision is presumably related to costs, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any form of water resistance at all. Instead, the devices are likely to follow in the footsteps of the OnePlus 7 Pro by offering minimal ‘water resistance’ without an IP rating.
