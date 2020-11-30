iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
CYBER MONDAY 2020
Get the best Cyber Monday deals on mobile tech here!
Android OnePlus

OnePlus is working on a third OnePlus 9 flagship

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 30, 2020, 5:58 AM
OnePlus is working on a third OnePlus 9 flagship
OnePlus has been releasing Pro-branded flagships alongside its vanilla models since 2019. But come next year, the Never Settle company could welcome a third high-end device to its lineup.

The OnePlus 9E will join the OnePlus 9 & 9 Pro in 2021


In addition the upcoming OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, both of which leaked recently, tipster Max Jambor (via Voice) claims OnePlus has plans to launch a mysterious new flagship model in 2021 dubbed the OnePlus 9E. 

There's no information at the moment with regards to the specs and whether this product will sit below the standard OnePlus 9 as a more affordable flagship, or bridge the gap between the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

But if the latter is the case, it could mean OnePlus is looking to increase the price of the OnePlus 9 Pro so that it can more directly compete with the likes of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

But whether that move will sit well with loyal customers or not remains to be seen. After all, the brand used to be known for its affordable ‘flagship killer’ phones.

OnePlus continues to follow in the footsteps of Samsung and Oppo


As noted by Jambor, OnePlus seems to be replicating the strategy undertaken by sister company Oppo and Samsung. The Nord series covers the entry-level and mid-range segments, while the main series is aimed at higher price points.

It’s unclear what has led to this change in direction for a company that, less than two years ago, was known for releasing just two smartphones per year. But there’s no denying OnePlus is in a unique position.

Unlike rival Chinese brands, OnePlus has struck up partnerships with leading carriers in the United States. In India, the company has avoided the negative connotations associated with Chinese brands, and in Europe the brand hasn’t faced any issues either.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals: top offers available right now
Popular stories
OnePlus is working on a third OnePlus 9 flagship
Popular stories
Samsung has a cool surprise in store for the upcoming Galaxy S21 launch event
Popular stories
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile destroys Verizon's 5G network claims by sliding in its coverage DMs
Popular stories
PlayStation 5 restock sales for Cyber Monday
Popular stories
The best T-Mobile Black Friday deal is aimed at both new and existing customers
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
Samsung's first 2021 smartphones come with big batteries and low prices
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless