OnePlus is working on a third OnePlus 9 flagship
OnePlus has been releasing Pro-branded flagships alongside its vanilla models since 2019. But come next year, the Never Settle company could welcome a third high-end device to its lineup.
The OnePlus 9E will join the OnePlus 9 & 9 Pro in 2021
In addition the upcoming OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, both of which leaked recently, tipster Max Jambor (via Voice) claims OnePlus has plans to launch a mysterious new flagship model in 2021 dubbed the OnePlus 9E.
But if the latter is the case, it could mean OnePlus is looking to increase the price of the OnePlus 9 Pro so that it can more directly compete with the likes of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
But whether that move will sit well with loyal customers or not remains to be seen. After all, the brand used to be known for its affordable ‘flagship killer’ phones.
OnePlus continues to follow in the footsteps of Samsung and Oppo
As noted by Jambor, OnePlus seems to be replicating the strategy undertaken by sister company Oppo and Samsung. The Nord series covers the entry-level and mid-range segments, while the main series is aimed at higher price points.
It’s unclear what has led to this change in direction for a company that, less than two years ago, was known for releasing just two smartphones per year. But there’s no denying OnePlus is in a unique position.
Unlike rival Chinese brands, OnePlus has struck up partnerships with leading carriers in the United States. In India, the company has avoided the negative connotations associated with Chinese brands, and in Europe the brand hasn’t faced any issues either.
