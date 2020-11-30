OnePlus is working on a third OnePlus 9 flagship

OnePlus continues to follow in the footsteps of Samsung and Oppo

As noted by Jambor, OnePlus seems to be replicating the strategy undertaken by sister company Oppo and Samsung . The Nord series covers the entry-level and mid-range segments, while the main series is aimed at higher price points.It’s unclear what has led to this change in direction for a company that, less than two years ago, was known for releasing just two smartphones per year. But there’s no denying OnePlus is in a unique position.Unlike rival Chinese brands, OnePlus has struck up partnerships with leading carriers in the United States. In India, the company has avoided the negative connotations associated with Chinese brands, and in Europe the brand hasn’t faced any issues either.

But whether that move will sit well with loyal customers or not remains to be seen. After all, the brand used to be known for its affordable ‘flagship killer’ phones.