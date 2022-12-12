Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
They say the super-premium OnePlus 11 is right around the corner, and at least in certain markets, the same can almost surely be said about the mid-end Nord CE 3 5G with a presumably ultra-affordable price point. But if you're a devoted fan of the brand (even after its Oppo merger) and want something situated somewhere between those two devices on the Android food chain, it might be a good idea to purchase the OnePlus 9... before it's not too late.
That's already no longer possible using the company's own official US website, from where the early 2021-released 6.55-inch handset appears to have completely (and quietly) vanished at some point in the recent past.
But Best Buy does still have the unlocked 5G-enabled OnePlus 9 in stock in both Astral Black and Winter Mist colors, and if you hurry, you can get the high-end phone at an excellent $299.99 price with absolutely no strings attached and hope to receive it well before Christmas.
To be perfectly clear, you don't need to choose a specific mobile network operator right off the bat to activate the device on or meet other conditions like trade-ins, port-ins, or anything else to spend 300 bucks less than usual on this Snapdragon 888 powerhouse with a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen in tow, as well as a 4,500mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 65W charging support, three rear-facing cameras (two of which are pretty awesome), and a decent 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with 8GB RAM.
Granted, the non-Pro OnePlus 9 hasn't been worth six Benjamins in a long time, but that doesn't make this sweet new deal any less special, bringing the phone recently upgraded to Android 13 to its lowest price for just the second or third time ever. And no, there are no coupon codes involved this time around or expiration dates explicitly listed, although inventories are definitely limited.
