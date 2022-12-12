Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300





That's already no longer possible using the company's own official US website, from where the early 2021-released 6.55-inch handset appears to have completely (and quietly) vanished at some point in the recent past.

OnePlus 9 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Astral Black $300 off (50%) $299 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 9 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Winter Mist $300 off (50%) $299 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy





and hope to receive it well before Christmas. But Best Buy does still have the unlocked 5G-enabled OnePlus 9 in stock in both Astral Black and Winter Mist colors, and if you hurry, you can get the high-end phone at an excellent $299.99 price with absolutely no strings attached





To be perfectly clear, you don't need to choose a specific mobile network operator right off the bat to activate the device on or meet other conditions like trade-ins, port-ins, or anything else to spend 300 bucks less than usual on this Snapdragon 888 powerhouse with a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen in tow, as well as a 4,500mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 65W charging support, three rear-facing cameras (two of which are pretty awesome), and a decent 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with 8GB RAM.







