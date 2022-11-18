OnePlus 11 might score a super-premium ceramic body
As 2022 is pretty much over when it comes to major phone announcements, so it's perfectly logical to turn our heads to the upcoming releases for 2023. One of the earlier ones would be the OnePlus 11 that will most certainly be an early spring chicken and be unveiled in late March or early April.
Just yesterday, we got hold of a rather descriptive specs sheet of OnePlus' next flagship phone, the OnePlus 11, leaving little to the imagination as far as hardware goes, but the design of the phone has been mostly kept shrouded in mystery so far.
Well, Digital Chat Station, a fairly well-known leaker that have their sails hoisted on Weibo, has recently revealed a slew of design details that definitely make the OnePlus 11 a slightly more intriguing phone. As per the leaker, at least one version of the OnePlus 11 might utilize a ceramic body paired with a metal frame, unclear if aluminum or stainless steel, which would positively help the phone stand out among the hordes of predominantly glass flagships coming next year.
Ceramic isn't necessarily a new material to be used in a phone's design: we've seen a few ceramic phones through the years, a trend kickstarted with the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S and sort of hitting the mainstream with an exclusive version of the Galaxy S10 Plus. Oppo, the parent company behind OnePlus, is no stranger to ceramic phones as well: the Oppo Find X5 Pro is a ceramic phone that got released earlier in 2022, and generally surprised us pleasantly. There are even rumors that Apple might be exploring zirconia ceramic as a potential super-premium material for future iPhones.
Ceramic, as a material, might be more expensive, but it's also twice as strong as regular phone glass panels, and has superior heat dissipation as well, which would not only make the phone more durable, but also aid the overall performance of the OnePlus 11.
Another nugget of information that Digital Chat Station has come up with reveals that the OnePlus 11 will once again come with a punch-hole selfie camera situated in the upper left corner of the display, similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro.
Finally, Digital Chat Station has it that the OnePlus 11 might top out at 16GB RAM and utilize super-fast UFS 4.0 storage, both of which would ensure super-fast performance, especially when paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that will be powering the OnePlus 11.
While just about anyone is seemingly convinced that OnePlus would be releasing a single flagship early next year and will be dropping the "Pro" suffix from the name, we still harbor a sliver of hope that OnePlus could release a OnePlus 11 Pro alongside the OnePlus 11. As we know more, so will you.
