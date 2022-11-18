OnePlus 11 might score a super-premium ceramic body









Well, Digital Chat Station, a fairly well-known leaker that have their sails hoisted on Weibo, has recently revealed a slew of design details that definitely make the OnePlus 11 a slightly more intriguing phone. As per the leaker, at least one version of the OnePlus 11 might utilize a ceramic body paired with a metal frame, unclear if aluminum or stainless steel, which would positively help the phone stand out among the hordes of predominantly glass flagships coming next year.









Ceramic, as a material, might be more expensive, but it's also twice as strong as regular phone glass panels, and has superior heat dissipation as well, which would not only make the phone more durable, but also aid the overall performance of the OnePlus 11.





Another nugget of information that Digital Chat Station has come up with reveals that the OnePlus 11 will once again come with a punch-hole selfie camera situated in the upper left corner of the display, similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro





Finally, Digital Chat Station has it that the OnePlus 11 might top out at 16GB RAM and utilize super-fast UFS 4.0 storage, both of which would ensure super-fast performance, especially when paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that will be powering the OnePlus 11. Finally, Digital Chat Station has it that the OnePlus 11 might top out at 16GB RAM and utilize super-fast UFS 4.0 storage, both of which would ensure super-fast performance, especially when paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that will be powering the OnePlus 11.





While just about anyone is seemingly convinced that OnePlus would be releasing a single flagship early next year and will be dropping the "Pro" suffix from the name, we still harbor a sliver of hope that OnePlus could release a OnePlus 11 Pro alongside the OnePlus 11. As we know more, so will you.