The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Android 13 is here to further improve the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro's holiday appeal

Android Software updates OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Android 13 is here to further improve the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro's holiday appeal
As if the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro were not compelling enough for Android power users on tight budgets this holiday season, already scoring hefty Black Friday discounts while packing undeniably impressive internals, their manufacturers are reportedly adding a hot new software component to the value equation of the two early 2021-released high-enders.

Although OnePlus has yet to confirm the official and large-scale nature of its latest Android 13 updates, these appear to be rolling out to a fairly significant number of users in multiple major markets already.

OnePlus 9

5G, 8GB + 128GB (Unlocked) - Winter Mist or Astral Black
$250 off (42%)
$349 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Not all those lucky OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro owners in India, the US, and across the old continent were previously part of the company's public beta testing club, mind you, so this definitely looks like the start of a widespread over-the-air drop of sweet and stable Android 13 goodies (with OxygenOS 13.0 tweaks on top).

If you were not already running the newest iteration of Google's industry-leading mobile OS in some kind of beta form, you should gear up (from both a battery life and data consumption standpoint) for an absolutely massive 5GB or so download, which highlights the importance and the impact this update will have on your "old" phone at practically every level.

OnePlus 9 Pro

5G, 256GB (Unlocked), Pine Green or Morning Mist
$300 off (38%)
$499 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

We're talking the user interface on the whole, but also overall performance, system stability, security, and so on and so forth. Granted, the October 2022 security patch baked into these November-delivered updates is less than ideal, but of course, OnePlus will look to fix that in the relatively near future.

The company did manage to beat Samsung to the punch, remember, with an incredibly early Android 13 delivery for the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship back in September, which was however followed pretty quickly by stable OTA updates for not just this year's Galaxy S22 family, but also the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro-rivaling S21 series and even the older and theoretically humbler Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, and S20 lineup

Still, as long as no serious bugs crop up on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro after this installation (and the 10 Pro update sure seemed like a smooth and straightforward affair), we can definitely congratulate the once flagship-killing brand on a job well done (at least so far).

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Reliable parental controls for your kid's phone: Wondershare FamiSafe
Reliable parental controls for your kid's phone: Wondershare FamiSafe
The next big OnePlus Nord mid-ranger leaks out with 120Hz screen, 108MP camera, and more
The next big OnePlus Nord mid-ranger leaks out with 120Hz screen, 108MP camera, and more
The world's first foldable iPhone is real (kind of) and it actually works (not for long)
The world's first foldable iPhone is real (kind of) and it actually works (not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
New Monster Hunter game coming to mobile in 2023
New Monster Hunter game coming to mobile in 2023
New York Times makes important changes to Wordle
New York Times makes important changes to Wordle

Popular stories

Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless