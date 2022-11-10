Android 13 is here to further improve the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro's holiday appeal
As if the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro were not compelling enough for Android power users on tight budgets this holiday season, already scoring hefty Black Friday discounts while packing undeniably impressive internals, their manufacturers are reportedly adding a hot new software component to the value equation of the two early 2021-released high-enders.
Although OnePlus has yet to confirm the official and large-scale nature of its latest Android 13 updates, these appear to be rolling out to a fairly significant number of users in multiple major markets already.
Not all those lucky OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro owners in India, the US, and across the old continent were previously part of the company's public beta testing club, mind you, so this definitely looks like the start of a widespread over-the-air drop of sweet and stable Android 13 goodies (with OxygenOS 13.0 tweaks on top).
If you were not already running the newest iteration of Google's industry-leading mobile OS in some kind of beta form, you should gear up (from both a battery life and data consumption standpoint) for an absolutely massive 5GB or so download, which highlights the importance and the impact this update will have on your "old" phone at practically every level.
We're talking the user interface on the whole, but also overall performance, system stability, security, and so on and so forth. Granted, the October 2022 security patch baked into these November-delivered updates is less than ideal, but of course, OnePlus will look to fix that in the relatively near future.
The company did manage to beat Samsung to the punch, remember, with an incredibly early Android 13 delivery for the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship back in September, which was however followed pretty quickly by stable OTA updates for not just this year's Galaxy S22 family, but also the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro-rivaling S21 series and even the older and theoretically humbler Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, and S20 lineup.
Still, as long as no serious bugs crop up on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro after this installation (and the 10 Pro update sure seemed like a smooth and straightforward affair), we can definitely congratulate the once flagship-killing brand on a job well done (at least so far).
