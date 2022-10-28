Get the high-end OnePlus 9 at a decidedly mid-range price right now with this Black Friday code





After predictably disappearing very quickly, the virtually unbeatable pre-holiday deal is back on, and this time around, it's scheduled to remain up and running for a lot longer than just a few hours.

OnePlus 9 5G, T-Mobile Unlock, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Astral Black $300 off (50%) $299 $599 Buy at OnePlus





That's because $299 is the handset's guaranteed Black Friday 2022 price, accessible at the time of this writing by using the same "BFD2022" coupon code on the official OnePlus US website that also knocks the 10 Pro down to a lower-than-ever $549





Apart from the somewhat advanced age of the early 2021-released OnePlus 9 and its outdated (by current ultra-high-end standards) Snapdragon 888 processor, the only little "problem" we see with this killer promotion is the "T-Mobile unlock" configuration you need to settle for to reduce the $599 list price by a whopping 300 bucks.





That's not technically a fully unlocked device, mind you, which sounds just a tad inconvenient for non-T-Mobile subscribers, although the "Un-carrier" is unlikely to give you much trouble if you want to use your ultra-affordable 5G-enabled OnePlus 9 on another network.





Coated in a single "Astral Black" hue and equipped with a respectable 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage space, this bad boy is arguably better than virtually any other phone available today for three Benjamins in essentially every important way.





The aforementioned chipset is surely powerful enough for this price bracket, the beautiful AMOLED screen can deliver content at up to a 120Hz refresh rate, the reasonably large 4,500mAh battery charges at up to 65W speeds, and the triple rear-facing camera setup includes two very capable 48 and 50MP shooters. That all makes for an absolute value champion your special someone would be incredibly lucky to get under the Christmas tree this year.



