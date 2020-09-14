US Customs brag about seizing fake AirPods that are actually OnePlus Buds
THAT'S NOT AN —— CBP (@CBP) September 14, 2020
CBP officers at JFK Airport recently seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple AirPods from Hong Kong, valued at $398K had they been genuine.
Details via @CBPNewYorkCity: https://t.co/XMgjkfT56i pic.twitter.com/Ofn9REJ9ZB
The agency is right about one thing, though, that's definitely not an Apple.
The shipment included 2,000 pairs of OnePlus Buds, which the agency says would have been worth $398,000 on the market if they were genuine. And by genuine they mean if they were sold as Apple AirPods, which was clearly not what was going to happen. You can buy the OnePlus Buds from the company’s official website for $79, so it seems OnePlus has changed the design enough to avoid patent infringement issues and, of course, has passed FCC approval.
Understandably, the CBP took some flack on Twitter for not being able to recognize a genuine product from a counterfeit and even the official OnePlus USA account responded to the post:
Hey, give those back!— OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) September 14, 2020
On one hand, it’s embarrassing for OnePlus that its earbuds were mistaken for fake AirPods, but on the other hand, hey, it’s free marketing! Plus, they’re a really good pair of wireless earbuds that are very affordable. You can learn more about them from our OnePlus Buds review.
Hopefully, after this mess up, the CBP will do a quick Google search before bragging about its latest achievement.