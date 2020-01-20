OnePlus 8 Pro live photo shows the refresh rate choices that users will have

It appears that 2020 will be the year of the 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S20 line is supposed to launch with such a feature, allowing the screen to be redrawn twice as fast as the traditional 60Hz rate. And now a leaked photo of the OnePlus 8 Pro all but officially confirms that the device will offer even more buttery smooth scrolling and zippier mobile game animation than seen on last year's OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T models. The screens on the latter two devices featured a 90Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 users will get to select from three refresh rate options







The photo, embedded in a tweet disseminated by TrueTech Official , shows three options for OnePlus 8 Pro users to choose from. The first choice is a 120Hz refresh rate which offers maximum smoothness but slightly reduced battery life. At 90Hz, users get balanced smoothness and balanced battery life and at 60Hz they experience less smoothness but slightly extended battery life.









The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3140 (QHD+). A leaked spec sheet shows the phone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G SoC with 8GB of memory paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage, and another variant will be available with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The memory chips found on the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be the latest LPDDR5 version. The device will include UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 3.0 allowing apps and games to open quickly.





On the back, we expect to see a 64MP primary camera (f/1.4 aperture) with a 20MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) and a 12MP telephoto camera (f/2.4) with 10x hybrid zoom. There also will be a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor. This sensor measures the time it takes for an infrared beam to bounce off of a subject and return to the phone. With that data, more accurate depth measurements can be computed to deliver improved AR capabilities, more natural bokeh blurs for portraits and secure 3D mapping that could provide secure facial recognition. A punch-hole selfie camera weighs in at 32MP and a 4500mAh capacity battery is included. The battery can charge at 50W. Pricing for the phone could start at $715 and up.









The smaller OnePlus 8 will have a smaller 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution (FHD+) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. This model will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate most likely giving users the same three choices (120Hz, 90Hz and 60Hz) that OnePlus 8 Pro users will have. It also should be available with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB of storage; those who desire more memory will be able to pick up the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The same camera setup seen on the OnePlus 8 Pro will grace the OnePlus 8 except for the 5x hybrid zoom that comes with the telephoto camera and the lack of a Time of Flight sensor. The device will also feature a 32MP front-facing selfie camera but will have a smaller 4000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charging. Both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will carry an IP68 rating. This means that both models are impervious to dust and can be submerged in up to 5-feet for water for as long as 30 minutes. The OnePlus 8 will reportedly be priced at $530 and up.







This year, OnePlus will offer a "Lite" version of its new series which will be equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display sporting a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. The OnePlus 8 Lite screen will feature a 90Hz refresh rate and the rear cameras will include a 48MP primary (f/1.7), a 16MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), and a 12MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 5x hybrid zoom. The "Lite" variant of the series will be offered with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage. A 4000mAh battery keeps the lights on and will support 30W Warp Charging. With a rating of IP53, the phone will be protected from splashes and light rain. The OnePlus 8 Lite could carry a price tag of $430 and up.





All three models should be available sometime during the first half of this year.

