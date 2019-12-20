Latest OnePlus 8 Pro leaks leave little to the imagination, reveal surprising specs



OnePlus 8 series prices

After hearing all the specs improvements OnePlus fans are probably starting to worry about what they could mean for the price of the devices. Note that the prices below, if correct, are converted from the Chinese market prices, so some adjustments (probably going up a bit) will be made to them when the phones get to the US.









Overall, it's good news. It seems like prices will mostly remain at the levels they currently are. And the OnePlus 8 Lite might prove to be an awesome pick at that price, considering it will have a high-end chip with 5G and a 90Hz display.





OnePlus usually releases its first batch of phones in May, but there are rumors that the OnePlus 8 Lite might be out as soon as March next year. Either way, 2020 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for smartphones.





To compensate for the higher display resolution, the 8 Pro will also get a larger, 4,500mAh battery, while the 8 Lite and regular 8 will have 4,000mAh ones. And to charge the bigger battery even faster, OnePlus 8 Pro will support 50W warp charging.The cameras are what we’ve expected to see, but further down the specs sheet, we see more surprises. The OnePlus 8 Pro has an IP68 water resistance rating, something that previous OnePlus devices lacked compared to other flagships.We know OnePlus loves RAM and in 2020 its users won’t be disappointed. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will come with 8GB of LPDDR5 on the base models and go up to 12GB for the top tier variants. DDR5 RAM means that you’ll be able to switch between recently used apps faster than ever and in combination with the UFS3.0 storage and the Snapdragon 865, these phones will undoubtedly offer amazing performance. We can’t wait to test them!