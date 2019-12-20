Latest OnePlus 8 Pro leaks leave little to the imagination, reveal surprising specs
But now, we have probably the most detailed summary of the specs of not only the OnePlus 8 Pro, but the regular 8 and the 8 Lite as well. That is, of course, if we assume the information from the leak is true. Everything within it seems to be in line with what we’ve already heard about the devices so there’s a good chance these specs are the real thing.
OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro standout specs
Starting with the OnePlus 8, the 2020 addition to the OnePlus lineup, we see that it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC. That would be the first OnePlus powered by a MediaTek chip, but don’t make a grimace just yet.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are where the more intriguing specs can be found. As previous leaks have stated, both devices will get 120Hz displays. However, the one on the 8 Pro will come with a 1440p resolution, while the 8 will remain at 1080p.
The cameras are what we’ve expected to see, but further down the specs sheet, we see more surprises. The OnePlus 8 Pro has an IP68 water resistance rating, something that previous OnePlus devices lacked compared to other flagships.
We know OnePlus loves RAM and in 2020 its users won’t be disappointed. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will come with 8GB of LPDDR5 on the base models and go up to 12GB for the top tier variants. DDR5 RAM means that you’ll be able to switch between recently used apps faster than ever and in combination with the UFS3.0 storage and the Snapdragon 865, these phones will undoubtedly offer amazing performance. We can’t wait to test them!
OnePlus 8 series prices
After hearing all the specs improvements OnePlus fans are probably starting to worry about what they could mean for the price of the devices. Note that the prices below, if correct, are converted from the Chinese market prices, so some adjustments (probably going up a bit) will be made to them when the phones get to the US.
|OnePlus 8 Lite
|OnePlus 8
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|8GB RAM + 128GB Storage
|around $430
|around $530
|around $715
|8GB RAM + 256GB Storage
|around $470
|around $570
|around $785
|12GB RAM + 256GB Storage
|N/A
|around $615
|around $860
Overall, it's good news. It seems like prices will mostly remain at the levels they currently are. And the OnePlus 8 Lite might prove to be an awesome pick at that price, considering it will have a high-end chip with 5G and a 90Hz display.
OnePlus usually releases its first batch of phones in May, but there are rumors that the OnePlus 8 Lite might be out as soon as March next year. Either way, 2020 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for smartphones.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):