The OnePlus 8 Pro and 8T with 5G get a hot new round of discounts

That's because the jumbo-sized Snapdragon 865 flagship is currently on sale at an even lower price than the $799 routinely charged by OnePlus on its official US website for the last few months. We're talking about a top-of-the-line unlocked configuration packing a whopping 12 gigs of memory and 256 gigs of internal storage space, mind you, that would "normally" cost $999.





and wireless charging. To bring that list price all the way down to $749, you need to remember to apply the "NEWYEAR50" coupon code to your order before completing the checkout process. Available in a single Ultramarine Blue hue at the time of this writing, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G sports a stunning 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate while also packing a hefty 4,510mAh battery supporting 30W wired





Last but not least, this bad boy comes with a main 48MP camera slapped on its back, as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 48MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and 5MP color filter sensor. The rear-facing imaging system is one of the most important things that separates the 8 Pro from the newer 8T, which combines a similar 48MP primary snapper with a decidedly humbler 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro cam, and 2MP depth sensor.





By the way, the unlocked 5G-capable OnePlus 8T is itself on sale at a cool discount... yet again , fetching $649 instead of its already reasonable $749 regular price in both Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green colors when you use the "NEWYEAR100" promo code.





Just like its 6.78-inch cousin, the 8T pairs a generous 12GB RAM count with a similarly hefty 256GB storage space, sporting however a smaller and slightly less impressive 6.55-inch screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate.





Commercially released almost nine months ago (although also pretty hard to come by in the US for the first couple of months of that period), the OnePlus 8 Pro is so good that its manufacturers decided against rolling out a "T" upgrade in October 2020.