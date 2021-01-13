The OnePlus 8 Pro and 8T with 5G get a hot new round of discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









That's because the jumbo-sized Snapdragon 865 flagship is currently on sale at an even lower price than the $799 routinely charged by OnePlus on its official US website for the last few months. We're talking about a top-of-the-line unlocked configuration packing a whopping 12 gigs of memory and 256 gigs of internal storage space, mind you, that would "normally" cost $999.





and wireless charging. To bring that list price all the way down to $749, you need to remember to apply the "NEWYEAR50" coupon code to your order before completing the checkout process. Available in a single Ultramarine Blue hue at the time of this writing, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G sports a stunning 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate while also packing a hefty 4,510mAh battery supporting 30W wired





Last but not least, this bad boy comes with a main 48MP camera slapped on its back, as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 48MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and 5MP color filter sensor. The rear-facing imaging system is one of the most important things that separates the 8 Pro from the newer 8T, which combines a similar 48MP primary snapper with a decidedly humbler 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro cam, and 2MP depth sensor.





By the way, the unlocked 5G-capable OnePlus 8T is itself on sale at a cool discount... yet again , fetching $649 instead of its already reasonable $749 regular price in both Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green colors when you use the "NEWYEAR100" promo code.





Just like its 6.78-inch cousin, the 8T pairs a generous 12GB RAM count with a similarly hefty 256GB storage space, sporting however a smaller and slightly less impressive 6.55-inch screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate.



