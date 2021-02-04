Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

OnePlus

OnePlus was the only brand that grew in the US last year

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 04, 2021, 6:21 AM
OnePlus was the only brand that grew in the US last year
Smartphone brands have had a tough twelve months, especially in the competitive US market. Established brands like Apple and Samsung posted some gains last quarter, but only one company grew across the entire year.

OnePlus had a strong 2020 thanks to its US carrier partners


Per the latest market data from Counterpoint Research, OnePlus experienced a massive surge in US smartphone demand throughout 2020 that saw its sell-through rate increase by 163% year-on-year.

The stronger sales were primarily down to OnePlus’ carrier channels. The brand has partnered with T-Mobile since late 2018 and it sealed a deal with Verizon in 2020 for the high-end OnePlus 8 UW.

Apple and Samsung’s decisions to raise prices with recent generations of flagship devices have left some US customers looking for more affordable options, which is a demand OnePlus has been able to satisfy.

That group of buyers is still relatively small because most US customers have chosen to follow the shift towards pricier smartphones, but OnePlus’ recent expansion into the prepaid segment should help it boost overall volumes.

Short-term, Counterpoint Research expects the $299 Nord N10 5G to be quite popular because it lives up to OnePlus’ reputation as a value brand that provides good hardware.

Long-term, the continued success of OnePlus in the United States will likely depend on its ability to meet carrier demands and fill in specific price brackets, which could mean more low-end and mid-range phones.

