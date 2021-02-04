OnePlus was the only brand that grew in the US last year
OnePlus had a strong 2020 thanks to its US carrier partners
Per the latest market data from Counterpoint Research, OnePlus experienced a massive surge in US smartphone demand throughout 2020 that saw its sell-through rate increase by 163% year-on-year.
Apple and Samsung’s decisions to raise prices with recent generations of flagship devices have left some US customers looking for more affordable options, which is a demand OnePlus has been able to satisfy.
That group of buyers is still relatively small because most US customers have chosen to follow the shift towards pricier smartphones, but OnePlus’ recent expansion into the prepaid segment should help it boost overall volumes.
Short-term, Counterpoint Research expects the $299 Nord N10 5G to be quite popular because it lives up to OnePlus’ reputation as a value brand that provides good hardware.
Long-term, the continued success of OnePlus in the United States will likely depend on its ability to meet carrier demands and fill in specific price brackets, which could mean more low-end and mid-range phones.
