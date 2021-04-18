The unlocked OnePlus 8 might just be the best budget 5G phone at this price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While you're looking at a non-UW edition of the OnePlus 8 5G fetching a slightly steeper $419.99 this time around, you can now squeeze low and mid-band 5G speeds on both AT&T and T-Mobile if you so choose.





Also compatible with Verizon (but not on the carrier's blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network), the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse is available in a single Glacial Green paint job with 128 gigs of internal storage space and a fairly generous 8GB RAM count on deck.





The unlocked US-specific handset is obviously sold brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged by Woot alongside a full 1-year OnePlus warranty. Basically, you're looking at saving 80 bucks compared to the manufacturer's own recent anniversary deal , although you need to settle for just the phone itself with no gifts included whatsoever.





In addition to the powerful aforementioned processor... from last year, the non-Pro and non-T-branded OnePlus 8 also has a reasonably sharp and smooth 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate technology going for it, as well as a large 4,300mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging capabilities, Android 11 software , a decidedly premium design, and three decent rear-facing cameras.





Of course, the 2020-released OnePlus 8 5G is not good enough to make our roundup of 2021's best phones (so far), but at 420 bucks, all those decent, respectable, and reasonably impressive specs and features gain entirely different adjectives, propelling the handset at the very top of the list of the best budget 5G devices available today.



