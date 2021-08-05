This might be your last chance to get a 'T-Mobile unlocked' OnePlus 8 5G at such a low price

This might be your last chance to get a 'T-Mobile unlocked' OnePlus 8 5G at such a low price0
Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, the high-end 6.55-inch handset used to cost $699 and up, but if you hurry, a T-Mobile unlocked variant can be yours for just $379.99. We're obviously talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here available in an eye-catching Interstellar Glow hue with support for both Verizon and AT&T in addition to Magenta.
Otherwise, this is a pretty dreamy budget-friendly device, which can easily take on the best sub-$400 phones available today with its smooth 90Hz AMOLED display, hefty 4,300mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging technology, triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a 48MP shooter, screen-embedded fingerprint reader, and premium metal-and-glass construction.
Although the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 has been on sale at an even lower price on Prime Day, for instance, Amazon doesn't have the handset in stock anymore, and we wouldn't be surprised if B&H followed suit soon enough.
The latter retailer, by the way, currently lists the OnePlus 8 as discontinued in a 256GB storage version, further suggesting this might be your last chance to score the 128 gig configuration at a $220 markdown from its already reduced $599.99 regular price.