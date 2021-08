This might be your last chance to get a 'T-Mobile unlocked' OnePlus 8 5G at such a low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, the high-end 6.55-inch handset used to cost $699 and up, but if you hurry, a T-Mobile unlocked variant can be yours for just $379.99. We're obviously talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here available in an eye-catching Interstellar Glow hue with support for both Verizon and AT&T in addition to Magenta.





That being said, you should note that the OnePlus 8 is only equipped with Sub-6GHz (aka low and mid-band) 5G connectivity, which means that Big Red and Ma Bell subscribers looking to take advantage of this excellent new B&H Photo Video deal will not be able to squeeze the highest possible download speeds out of their respective networks.





Otherwise, this is a pretty dreamy budget-friendly device, which can easily take on the best sub-$400 phones available today with its smooth 90Hz AMOLED display, hefty 4,300mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging technology, triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a 48MP shooter, screen-embedded fingerprint reader, and premium metal-and-glass construction.





Naturally, the model sold by B&H at 380 bucks a pop in "limited supply" comes with a relatively humble (by 2021 high-end standards) 128 gigs of internal storage space while unfortunately lacking a microSD card slot and packing an impressive (by sub-$400 standards) 8GB RAM count.





Although the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 has been on sale at an even lower price on Prime Day , for instance, Amazon doesn't have the handset in stock anymore, and we wouldn't be surprised if B&H followed suit soon enough.





The latter retailer, by the way, currently lists the OnePlus 8 as discontinued in a 256GB storage version, further suggesting this might be your last chance to score the 128 gig configuration at a $220 markdown from its already reduced $599.99 regular price.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Released all the way back in April 2020, the OnePlus 8 is arguably one of the best budget 5G phones money can buy in 2021 ... as long as said money doesn't exceed $500 or so.