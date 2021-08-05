This might be your last chance to get a 'T-Mobile unlocked' OnePlus 8 5G at such a low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, the high-end 6.55-inch handset used to cost $699 and up, but if you hurry, a T-Mobile unlocked variant can be yours for just $379.99. We're obviously talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here available in an eye-catching Interstellar Glow hue with support for both Verizon and AT&T in addition to Magenta.





That being said, you should note that the OnePlus 8 is only equipped with Sub-6GHz (aka low and mid-band) 5G connectivity, which means that Big Red and Ma Bell subscribers looking to take advantage of this excellent new B&H Photo Video deal will not be able to squeeze the highest possible download speeds out of their respective networks.





Otherwise, this is a pretty dreamy budget-friendly device, which can easily take on the best sub-$400 phones available today with its smooth 90Hz AMOLED display, hefty 4,300mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging technology, triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a 48MP shooter, screen-embedded fingerprint reader, and premium metal-and-glass construction.





Naturally, the model sold by B&H at 380 bucks a pop in "limited supply" comes with a relatively humble (by 2021 high-end standards) 128 gigs of internal storage space while unfortunately lacking a microSD card slot and packing an impressive (by sub-$400 standards) 8GB RAM count.





Although the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 has been on sale at an even lower price on Prime Day , for instance, Amazon doesn't have the handset in stock anymore, and we wouldn't be surprised if B&H followed suit soon enough.





The latter retailer, by the way, currently lists the OnePlus 8 as discontinued in a 256GB storage version, further suggesting this might be your last chance to score the 128 gig configuration at a $220 markdown from its already reduced $599.99 regular price.



