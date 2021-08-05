Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

This might be your last chance to get a 'T-Mobile unlocked' OnePlus 8 5G at such a low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
This might be your last chance to get a 'T-Mobile unlocked' OnePlus 8 5G at such a low price
Released all the way back in April 2020, the OnePlus 8 is arguably one of the best budget 5G phones money can buy in 2021... as long as said money doesn't exceed $500 or so. 

Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, the high-end 6.55-inch handset used to cost $699 and up, but if you hurry, a T-Mobile unlocked variant can be yours for just $379.99. We're obviously talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here available in an eye-catching Interstellar Glow hue with support for both Verizon and AT&T in addition to Magenta.

That being said, you should note that the OnePlus 8 is only equipped with Sub-6GHz (aka low and mid-band) 5G connectivity, which means that Big Red and Ma Bell subscribers looking to take advantage of this excellent new B&H Photo Video deal will not be able to squeeze the highest possible download speeds out of their respective networks.

OnePlus 8

5G, 128GB, T-Mobile Unlocked, Interstellar Glow

$220 off (37%)
$379 99
$599 99
Buy at B&H Photo

Otherwise, this is a pretty dreamy budget-friendly device, which can easily take on the best sub-$400 phones available today with its smooth 90Hz AMOLED display, hefty 4,300mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging technology, triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a 48MP shooter, screen-embedded fingerprint reader, and premium metal-and-glass construction.

Naturally, the model sold by B&H at 380 bucks a pop in "limited supply" comes with a relatively humble (by 2021 high-end standards) 128 gigs of internal storage space while unfortunately lacking a microSD card slot and packing an impressive (by sub-$400 standards) 8GB RAM count.

Although the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 has been on sale at an even lower price on Prime Day, for instance, Amazon doesn't have the handset in stock anymore, and we wouldn't be surprised if B&H followed suit soon enough. 

The latter retailer, by the way, currently lists the OnePlus 8 as discontinued in a 256GB storage version, further suggesting this might be your last chance to score the 128 gig configuration at a $220 markdown from its already reduced $599.99 regular price.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
37%off $380 Special B&HPhoto $599 OnePlus $400 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

