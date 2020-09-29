iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View
STAY TUNED!
Google Pixel 5 event | Here's how to watch and what to expect
0 d
00: 00: 00
Samsung Processors Google Camera Display

Google Pixel 5 vs OnePlus 8

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Sep 29, 2020, 8:47 AM
Google Pixel 5 vs OnePlus 8
Google's 2020 Pixel 5 edition is carrying a sweet price tag reminiscent of its Nexus line of phones, but there are plenty of fish in the Android sea at that sub-flagship pricing, and some of them, like the OnePlus 8, are real sharks.

Available at US carriers like T-Mobile or Verizon, the OnePlus 8 costs $699-$799, depending on whether it carries support for Verizon's mmWave UW bands, and warrants a direct specs comparison with the Pixel 5 which would retail for about that base pricing.

The OnePlus 8 was a price-to-value king when it came out, but its hegemony is now threatened by Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE surprise. Is it also by the Pixel 5? Let's preview a potential Google Pixel 5 vs OnePlus 8 rivalry.


Google Pixel 5 vs OnePlus 8 colors and display size


Google's phone will seemingly be available in only two colors at launch - Sage Green and Black - and you can preview how those look below, compared to the OnePlus 8's Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow. If you get the OnePlus 8 from Verizon, though, you are in for an Onyx Black and a special Polar Silver models.


The fact that Google went with matte polycarbonate back on aluminum frame shouldn't be held against the Pixel 5, though, compared to the glossy and gradient Gorilla Glass of the OnePlus 8. The Pixel 5 would be a phone you don't have to constantly baby and worry about if it's not in a case, plus skipping the fragile glass allows for a much lighter body. 

Moreover, the simple capacitive fingerprint scanner on the back of the Pixel swaps contemporary vibes for speed and accuracy compared to the in-display finger reader at the front of the OnePlus 8.

With a 6.5" display and at 6.31 x 2.87 x 0.31 inches (160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm), the OnePlus 8 is also much larger and unwieldy to handle in your palm than the 6" display and 5.70 x 2.77 x 0.33 inches (144.7 x 70.4 x 8.5 mm) Pixel 5 dimensions. Both 1080p OLED screens refresh at 90Hz which, albeit not on the level of the Galaxy S20 FE that sells for the same price tag, still warrants smoother scrolling and animations.

Google Pixel 5 vs OnePlus 8 specs, charging and battery life


  • Snapdragon 765 vs Snapdragon 865 processor
  • 4000mAh vs 4300mAh battery
  • 18W vs 30W charging

For some reason, OnePlus manages to one-up Google in the specs department for the exactly same price. Not only does it ship with the current flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset of Qualcomm but its base RAM amount is 8GB. Google is known to scrape by with the minimum RAM it can get away with, and 6GB would fit that pattern for the Pixel 5. 

Its upper midrange Snapdragon 765 chipset, however, may be slower and less feature-rich than the 865 but it has the advantage of an integrated 5G modem, and is made on the same 7nm process, which would make it easier on the battery.

The 4000mAh pack is a welcome upgrade for the Pixel 5, and, in fact, the largest battery it has placed in a phone, so, given the 1080p display resolutions of both screens, its 6" panel should consumption should more than offset the slightly larger, 4300mAh battery of the OnePlus 8, so we expect pretty comparable battery life from both. The charging speeds, however, differ significantly, with the Pixel 5's 18W charger giving ground to the 30W brick of the OnePlus 8.

Google Pixel 5 vs OnePlus 8 cameras


  • 12MP main/16MP ultrawide/8MP selfie cameras


Unfortunately, we are pretty certain which phone will come out on top in the camera department. The photography set has been an Achilles heel of OnePlus phones, as they simply don't have Google's computational imaging prowess, both in terms of camera software, and Google Photos treasure trove for AI-training. Thus, with its lowly 12MP main camera, 16MP ultrawide shooter, and 8MP selfie camera, the Pixel 5 camera samples are gunning to surpass the same setup on the OnePlus 8 in more ways than one.

Related phones

Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$594 $800
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T Pro 5G is officially not happening
Popular stories
Apple will go for Samsung's jugular with early iPhone 12 5G release in one market
Popular stories
The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a (5G) press renders leak days before event

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12, Pro, and Max announcement event may fall on Prime Day 2020
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will bring the 8 Pro's 120Hz technology to a much lower price point
Popular stories
The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone
Popular stories
iOS 14 guide: Here's how to change the icons on your iPhone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless