OnePlus 7T goes for Google Pixel 4a's jugular with killer new deal

by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 06, 2020, 6:52 AM
It's hard not to be disappointed by the fact the 5G-enabled OnePlus Nord mid-ranger is skipping an official US release, at least in its first incarnation, but at the same time, it's definitely worth considering one of the company's older high-end phones if you're strapped for cash or simply don't want to spend a small fortune on a new handset.

Deemed quite possibly the best value in mobile tech at the time of its commercial debut, the OnePlus 7T might be even more appealing than ever before right now at a reduced price of $399. That's down from $599 almost a year ago and $499 as recently as May, although you can technically take your savings all the way up to 450 bucks if you purchase the device from T-Mobile on a monthly installment plan with a new line of wireless service.

While the 7T variant available through OnePlus at a $200 discount is also locked to the nation's third-largest mobile network operator, there are no hoops to jump through and no strings attached to this particular deal. Magenta has some pretty relaxed device unlocking policies too, which means it shouldn't be a major inconvenience to get this bad boy to work on a carrier like AT&T relatively quickly.

Powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, the OnePlus 7T obviously doesn't come equipped with 5G support, nonetheless crushing all of the latest Android mid-rangers in terms of raw processing speed. 

As a matter of fact, there's only one area where Google's freshly unveiled Pixel 4a probably trumps this 6.55-inch bargain hunter's wet dream. We're talking about camera performance, of course, although the 48MP primary shooter, 12MP telephoto lens, and 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor on the back of the 7T are no pushovers either.

The OnePlus 7T holds a number of other significant advantages over the slightly cheaper $350 Pixel 4a, including a Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate technology, two extra gigs of memory, a bigger 3,800mAh battery supporting faster 30W charging capabilities, and a premium metal-and-glass construction. Unless you really like that vanilla Android or the classic (read outdated) design of Apple's second-gen iPhone SE, this is truly a no-brainer.

