The OnePlus 7T getting cool new camera modes with the latest OxygenOS update







The Open Beta 3 brings the April 2020 Android security patch, and a number of camera improvements like the aforementioned new camera modes and a smudge warning for the camera lens. With the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update that OnePlus issued for the 7T and 7T Pro , the phone also got 960fps super slow motion recording, as well as 4K 30fps video recording with the 16MP ultrawide camera to add to the smooth but a bit unreal 4K 60fps mode of the main one.









Meanwhile, OnePlus isolated a few new features from a user-created wishlist that it will be adding to future editions of OxygenOS.





Five out of twenty in the wishlist ain't bad, after all, here's what's coming to OnePlus phones with subsequent OxygenOS updates:





Always-on Display

Enable fingerprint lock for hidden pictures in gallery.

Play sound when the battery is fully charged.

Folders within the app drawer.

Adding more essential features to Zen Mode.