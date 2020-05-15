The OnePlus 7T getting cool new camera modes with the latest OxygenOS update
The Open Beta 3 brings the April 2020 Android security patch, and a number of camera improvements like the aforementioned new camera modes and a smudge warning for the camera lens.
Meanwhile, OnePlus isolated a few new features from a user-created wishlist that it will be adding to future editions of OxygenOS.
Five out of twenty in the wishlist ain't bad, after all, here's what's coming to OnePlus phones with subsequent OxygenOS updates:
- Always-on Display
- Enable fingerprint lock for hidden pictures in gallery.
- Play sound when the battery is fully charged.
- Folders within the app drawer.
- Adding more essential features to Zen Mode.