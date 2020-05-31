Deal: OnePlus 7T now costs as low as $150 at T-Mobile
First released by T-Mobile in October for $599.99, the OnePlus 7T can now be purchased for a fraction of its original price thanks to a limited time offer. This really generous offer takes $350 off the current price of the OnePlus 7T ($499.99), thus allowing you to pay just $150 for the phone.
Although the OnePlus 7T has been overshadowed by the newer 7T Pro 5G McLaren and the even newer OnePlus 8 5G (launched by T-Mobile last month), it remains a powerful phone that's certainly worthy of attention if you don't necessarily need 5G connectivity.
Get this OnePlus 7T deal HERE at T-Mobile
The OnePlus 7T packs some attractive features, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 8 GB of RAM, a 3,800 mAh battery, and a 48 MP rear camera with 2x optical zoom.
Currently running Android 10 (customized by OnePlus), the 7T will certainly be updated to Android 11, which should be released by Google later this year.