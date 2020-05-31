T-Mobile Android Deals OnePlus

Deal: OnePlus 7T now costs as low as $150 at T-Mobile

by Florin Troaca
May 31, 2020, 9:43 PM
First released by T-Mobile in October for $599.99, the OnePlus 7T can now be purchased for a fraction of its original price thanks to a limited time offer. This really generous offer takes $350 off the current price of the OnePlus 7T ($499.99), thus allowing you to pay just $150 for the phone.

To save $350 on T-Mobile's OnePlus 7T you must buy the handset on a monthly payment plan and add a qualifying line of service. The $350 discount will be applied as monthly bill credits over 24 months.

Although the OnePlus 7T has been overshadowed by the newer 7T Pro 5G McLaren and the even newer OnePlus 8 5G (launched by T-Mobile last month), it remains a powerful phone that's certainly worthy of attention if you don't necessarily need 5G connectivity.

Get this OnePlus 7T deal HERE at T-Mobile


The OnePlus 7T packs some attractive features, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 8 GB of RAM, a 3,800 mAh battery, and a 48 MP rear camera with 2x optical zoom.


Currently running Android 10 (customized by OnePlus), the 7T will certainly be updated to Android 11, which should be released by Google later this year.

Related phones

7T
OnePlus 7T View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 4 Reviews
$683 OnePlus 7T on
$507 OnePlus 7T on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

