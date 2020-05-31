Deal: OnePlus 7T now costs as low as $150 at T-Mobile

First released by T-Mobile in October for $599.99, the OnePlus 7T can now be purchased for a fraction of its original price thanks to a limited time offer. This really generous offer takes $350 off the current price of the OnePlus 7T ($499.99), thus allowing you to pay just $150 for the phone.





To save $350 on T-Mobile's OnePlus 7T you must buy the handset on a monthly payment plan and add a qualifying line of service. The $350 discount will be applied as monthly bill credits over 24 months.













The OnePlus 7T packs some attractive features, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 8 GB of RAM, a 3,800 mAh battery, and a 48 MP rear camera with 2x optical zoom.









Currently running Android 10 (customized by OnePlus), the 7T will certainly be updated to Android 11 , which should be released by Google later this year.



