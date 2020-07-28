Android OnePlus

OnePlus Nord is officially coming to the US... But it might be a different one

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jul 28, 2020, 1:24 PM
OnePlus Nord is officially coming to the US... But it might be a different one
The OnePlus Nord is one of the best midrange smartphones on the market, but customers based in the United States are out of luck. At least, that is what OnePlus led people to believe when it announced the phone earlier this month.

A OnePlus Nord smartphone is coming to the US 


Speaking recently with Wired ahead of the OnePlus Nord release, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei disclosed for the first time plans to release a Nord-branded smartphone in the United States later this year.

Details of the US plans were not provided, but the device in question won’t necessarily be the OnePlus Nord that was announced a week ago. Instead, it could be an unannounced product that will bear the branding too.

If the latter proves true, it would mean the OnePlus Nord may eventually become a completely new smartphone lineup rather than one single device, or perhaps even an entirely separate OnePlus sub-brand.

Although there’s no word on what sort of device the US model could be, consumers tend to buy pricier smartphones because of the countless carrier promotions. Perhaps the unannounced Nord could compete with the LG Velvet in the $500-600 segment and undercut the upcoming iPhone 12.

That strategy, although pure speculation at this stage, means the next-gen OnePlus 8T might not make it to the US. Instead, OnePlus could focus on selling the upcoming OnePlus 8T Pro and unnamed OnePlus Nord phone.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive
Popular stories
Insane Motorola Razr (2020) 5G leak reveals design for the first time
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless