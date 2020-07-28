OnePlus Nord is officially coming to the US... But it might be a different one
Speaking recently with Wired ahead of the OnePlus Nord release, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei disclosed for the first time plans to release a Nord-branded smartphone in the United States later this year.
If the latter proves true, it would mean the OnePlus Nord may eventually become a completely new smartphone lineup rather than one single device, or perhaps even an entirely separate OnePlus sub-brand.
Although there’s no word on what sort of device the US model could be, consumers tend to buy pricier smartphones because of the countless carrier promotions. Perhaps the unannounced Nord could compete with the LG Velvet in the $500-600 segment and undercut the upcoming iPhone 12.
That strategy, although pure speculation at this stage, means the next-gen OnePlus 8T might not make it to the US. Instead, OnePlus could focus on selling the upcoming OnePlus 8T Pro and unnamed OnePlus Nord phone.