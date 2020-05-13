T-Mobile Android Deals OnePlus

If you hurry, you can get the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T at crazy low prices again

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 13, 2020, 1:41 PM
If you're craving for a "flagship killer" available at a fraction of the prices the hot new 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro can be purchased for, we have some pretty good news to bring you today. The 2019-released OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T are on sale at great discounts directly from their manufacturers, fetching $150 and $100 less than usual respectively in 8GB RAM configurations.

That makes the older, larger, arguably prettier, but also slightly slower OnePlus 7 Pro go for $549 instead of a $699 MSRP in a single Mirror Gray paint job. In addition to the aforementioned memory count, the "all-screen" 6.67-inch handset has a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space going for it as well.

Bizarrely enough, the entry-level 128GB variant, which also packs 6 gigs of RAM instead of 8, currently costs $669. Obviously, there's absolutely no reason to choose that over the higher-end but lower-cost SKU, although we can think of a couple of things that might make you pick the OnePlus 7T at a marked-down price of $499. 

First, you're looking at saving an additional 50 bucks compared to the discounted OnePlus 7 Pro. Then there's the Snapdragon 855+ processor, which gives the 7T a narrow victory in raw speed over a phone powered by the "regular" 855. Some folks may also prefer the notched design, perhaps fearing a motorized pop-up front-facing camera could prove to be a long-term durability risk. Finally, the OnePlus 7T has a superior telephoto lens paired with pretty much the same 48MP primary rear-facing shooter and 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor as the 7 Pro.

Then again, the 7T display is not only smaller, at 6.55 inches, but also less impressive from a resolution standpoint, with a 2400 x 1080 pixel count. Still, both deals are likely to find an audience, even though they're not technically new. What's new is that you can actually order the two ultra-high-end devices at their reduced prices.

If you're looking to spend even less than five Benjamins, 2018's OnePlus 6T is also in stock at the time of this writing at $349 in a T-Mobile-specific version with 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of storage on deck. The "Un-carrier" itself no longer sells this 6.4-inch phone powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, mind you, and the OnePlus 7T and 7 Pro are not available from T-Mo anymore either.

