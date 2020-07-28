T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Deals OnePlus

Amazing new deal makes the OnePlus 7 Pro more compelling than the Nord mid-ranger

If you're still feeling down due to the spectacular OnePlus Nord 5G mid-ranger skipping a wide US release, B&H Photo Video might be able to lift your spirits with the best OnePlus 7 Pro deal yet.

Normally priced at $700 and up, the "all-screen" high-ender has been available multiple times in recent months for as little as 550 bucks. Technically, the device is also listed at the same $150 discount on its manufacturer's official US website at the time of this writing, but OnePlus appears to be all out of inventory as far as both 8 and 12GB RAM variants are concerned.

That's where B&H comes in, selling a "Sprint-branded" unlocked OnePlus 7 Pro with 8 gigs of memory and 256 gigs of internal storage space at a lower than ever price of $499.99 in a single Nebula Blue paint job. Because that description is more than a little confusing, we should highlight the smartphones on sale here at a hefty $200 off are seemingly fully compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon in addition to Sprint.

Check out the deal here



We're obviously talking 4G LTE support only, which means that the OnePlus 7 Pro cannot fully replace the 5G-enabled Nord, but other than that, it's hard to argue with the incredible value offered at 500 bucks. The 7 Pro is undoubtedly superior to the Nord in almost all other meaningful ways, ranging from processing power to screen size and resolution, camera performance, as well as design and build quality.

Made from real metal and glass, the 6.67-inch Snapdragon 855 powerhouse sports a beautiful Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate technology, as well as no discernible bezels, notch, or hole punch. In order to pull that stunning design off, OnePlus had to integrate a motorized pop-up selfie camera, which might not be as capable and versatile as the 32 + 8MP dual front-facing shooter system of the Nord 5G. 

But the three cameras slapped on the 7 Pro's back are unquestionably better than the Nord's four rear-facing snappers, including a 48MP primary imaging sensor with f/1.6 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. That's pretty awesome for $499.99!

Related phones

7 Pro
OnePlus 7 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 7 Reviews
$679 OnePlus 7 Pro on
$750 OnePlus 7 Pro on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

