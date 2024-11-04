Black Friday-grade deal slashes $150 off OnePlus 12 and throws in free OnePlus Buds Pro 3

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Although today is a Monday at the beginning of November rather than a Friday near the end of the month, one of the best holiday deals this year on one of the best Android phones out there seems to already be in full swing.

Discounted by $150 a number of times in recent weeks by both its manufacturer and major third-party US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, the OnePlus 12 is once again on sale starting at $649.99 instead of its $799.99 list price. The cherry on top of the latest OnePlus Store promotion is a complimentary pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in your choice of Midnight Opus or Lunar Radiance colors, which bumps up your savings to a towering total of $330.

That's right, the brand's newest top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2 alternative normally costs $179.99, and although we've recently seen the noise-cancelling earbuds marked down by $40 on their own, their value is still remarkable, making this early OnePlus 12 holiday offer extremely hard to resist.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the OnePlus 12 has of course been superseded by a beefier and overall more sophisticated OnePlus 13 model... in China just last week. But it's hard to imagine that the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite super-flagship will come close to the current affordability of its predecessor anytime soon, especially with a US release unlikely to take place by the end of the year.

Our glowing OnePlus 12 review from early 2024, mind you, still stands (for the most part), with this bad boy's ultra-bright 6.82-inch AMOLED screen, 50 + 64 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system, 5,400mAh battery, and 80W charging technology looking mighty difficult to beat this holiday shopping season... at $650.

That price point is of course good for an entry-level variant with "only" 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, with the upper-tier 16GB/512GB configuration currently setting you back $749.99 after a $150 discount of its own with the exact same super-generous OnePlus Buds Pro 3 freebie bundled in. 

Will we see any better deals when the actual OnePlus Store Black Friday 2024 sale kicks off in a few weeks? Maybe, but you can never be sure of that type of stuff, which is why it's often wise to be early and not look back once you pull the trigger on an undeniably great offer.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless