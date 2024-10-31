The new ultra-high-end OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are already on sale at a scary low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Released just a couple of months ago at a considerably lower price point than Samsung's similarly young Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Apple's much older AirPods Pro 2, the super-premium OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now even more affordable than usual.
To take advantage of their manufacturer's scary good Halloween deal on these noise-cancelling bad boys, all you need to do is add your favorite of two color options to your oneplus.com/us cart and remember to apply the "PUMPKIN" promo code to your order before completing it.
That will slash 40 bucks off a list price of $179.99 with no other special requirements, which represents a small but potentially important $10 improvement over the introductory discount of the latest state-of-the-art OnePlus earbuds from August.
At $139.99, the Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance-painted OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are not just significantly cheaper than the aforementioned Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and AirPods Pro 2, also undercutting the AirPods 4 (with ANC) and non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3. It's hard not to view this value proposition as pretty much unbeatable now if you consider the "supreme" sound and all other remarkably advanced features and technologies supported by these surprisingly budget-friendly true wireless earbuds.
A towering combination of an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter makes for that aforementioned "supreme" dual driver setup custom-engineered with Dynaudio, while the up to 50dB adaptive noise-cancelling functionality is said to be twice as powerful as what the already amazing OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer in the same department.
Then you have a simply mind-blowing 43-hour battery life rating (with case) or as much as 10 hours between charges without the bundled case taken into account, as well as spatial audio support with head tracking, cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, always handy Google Fast Pair functionality, and an excellent IP55 rating for water and dust resistance.
Recommended Stories
Last but not least, it's definitely worth highlighting that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are more than capable of turning heads and catching eyes at the office, in the classroom, or at the gym, especially with the distinctive faux leather finish of their included wireless charging case.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: