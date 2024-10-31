The new ultra-high-end OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are already on sale at a scary low price

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

OnePlus Buds Pro 3
Released just a couple of months ago at a considerably lower price point than Samsung's similarly young Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Apple's much older AirPods Pro 2, the super-premium OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now even more affordable than usual.

To take advantage of their manufacturer's scary good Halloween deal on these noise-cancelling bad boys, all you need to do is add your favorite of two color options to your oneplus.com/us cart and remember to apply the "PUMPKIN" promo code to your order before completing it.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Dual Drivers Custom-Engineered with Dynaudio, Twin Tailored DACs, Bluetooth 5.4, Hi-Res Audio, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 43 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Google Fast Pair, Dual Connection, Two Colors, PUMPKIN Promo Code Required
$40 off (22%)
$139 99
$179 99
Buy at OnePlus

That will slash 40 bucks off a list price of $179.99 with no other special requirements, which represents a small but potentially important $10 improvement over the introductory discount of the latest state-of-the-art OnePlus earbuds from August.

At $139.99, the Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance-painted OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are not just significantly cheaper than the aforementioned Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and AirPods Pro 2, also undercutting the AirPods 4 (with ANC) and non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3. It's hard not to view this value proposition as pretty much unbeatable now if you consider the "supreme" sound and all other remarkably advanced features and technologies supported by these surprisingly budget-friendly true wireless earbuds.

A towering combination of an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter makes for that aforementioned "supreme" dual driver setup custom-engineered with Dynaudio, while the up to 50dB adaptive noise-cancelling functionality is said to be twice as powerful as what the already amazing OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer in the same department.

Then you have a simply mind-blowing 43-hour battery life rating (with case) or as much as 10 hours between charges without the bundled case taken into account, as well as spatial audio support with head tracking, cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, always handy Google Fast Pair functionality, and an excellent IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. 

Last but not least, it's definitely worth highlighting that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are more than capable of turning heads and catching eyes at the office, in the classroom, or at the gym, especially with the distinctive faux leather finish of their included wireless charging case.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
