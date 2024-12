The superb 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is $250 off at the official store and a dream for many

OnePlus 12: Save $250 on the 16/512GB model The OnePlus 12, one of the best Android phones of 2024, is $250 off at the official store. We're talking about the 16/512GB model, by the way! Get yours now, and you'll receive a free SUPERVOOC USB-C to USB-C charging cable worth $19.99. $250 off (28%) Gift $649 99 $899 99 Buy at OnePlus

If you missed the last few OnePlus Store sales on the stunning, fret not! This bad boy is still $250 off at the official store, letting you grab the 16/512GB version at $649.99 instead of $899.99! That's a marvelous promo we saw on Black Friday!Even though this isn't the first time we've seen this great bargain, the unit isn't currently on sale at Amazon and Walmart. You can only grab the same $250 discount (on both storage configurations) at Best Buy. However, at the official store, you get a free SUPERVOOC charging cable (USB-C to USB-C) worth $19.99. On top of that, the OnePlus Store gives you an extra discount with eligible trade-ins.As one of the best Android phones of 2024, thepacks a punch. This bad boy features a 6.82-inch OLED 120Hz display with superb brightness levels and Dolby Vision support. Not only that, but we also found the screen is quite color-accurate. You can check the display test results via our OnePlus 12 review . And don't forget to go through the camera samples while you're there—this buddy is quite capable on the camera front.The Android handset stands out with a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide unit and a 64 MP telephoto lens, delivering excellent photos during daytime and nighttime. Its portrait mode is just as impressive, by the way.In tune with its flagship nature, this bad boy features none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Combined with its massive 16GB RAM, the unit can run through any triple-A game you put it through, not to mention light tasks. Add to this lovely package a huge 5,400mAh battery with 80W wired charging capabilities.Overall, theis an excellent choice. At $250 off, it's simply irresistible! Get yours now and save big at the official store.