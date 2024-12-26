Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The superb 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is $250 off at the official store and a dream for many

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 12 on a wooden table, set against a bright blurred background, showcasing its rear camera module.
If you missed the last few OnePlus Store sales on the stunning OnePlus 12, fret not! This bad boy is still $250 off at the official store, letting you grab the 16/512GB version at $649.99 instead of $899.99! That's a marvelous promo we saw on Black Friday!

OnePlus 12: Save $250 on the 16/512GB model

The OnePlus 12, one of the best Android phones of 2024, is $250 off at the official store. We're talking about the 16/512GB model, by the way! Get yours now, and you'll receive a free SUPERVOOC USB-C to USB-C charging cable worth $19.99.
$250 off (28%) Gift
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at OnePlus

Even though this isn't the first time we've seen this great bargain, the unit isn't currently on sale at Amazon and Walmart. You can only grab the same $250 discount (on both storage configurations) at Best Buy. However, at the official store, you get a free SUPERVOOC charging cable (USB-C to USB-C) worth $19.99. On top of that, the OnePlus Store gives you an extra discount with eligible trade-ins.

As one of the best Android phones of 2024, the OnePlus 12 packs a punch. This bad boy features a 6.82-inch OLED 120Hz display with superb brightness levels and Dolby Vision support. Not only that, but we also found the screen is quite color-accurate. You can check the display test results via our OnePlus 12 review. And don't forget to go through the camera samples while you're there—this buddy is quite capable on the camera front.

The Android handset stands out with a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide unit and a 64 MP telephoto lens, delivering excellent photos during daytime and nighttime. Its portrait mode is just as impressive, by the way.

In tune with its flagship nature, this bad boy features none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Combined with its massive 16GB RAM, the unit can run through any triple-A game you put it through, not to mention light tasks. Add to this lovely package a huge 5,400mAh battery with 80W wired charging capabilities.

Overall, the OnePlus 12 is an excellent choice. At $250 off, it's simply irresistible! Get yours now and save big at the official store.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

OnePlus 12 - Deals History
26 stories
26 Dec, 2024
The superb 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is $250 off at the official store and a dream for many
09 Dec, 2024
This might be your last chance of the year to save an unbeatable $250 on the OnePlus 12 flagship
19 Nov, 2024
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
11 Nov, 2024
Black Friday Early Access sale slashes an incredible $250 off both OnePlus 12 variants
04 Nov, 2024
Black Friday-grade deal slashes $150 off OnePlus 12 and throws in free OnePlus Buds Pro 3
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now
Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra blue color looks very gray in leaked image
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra blue color looks very gray in leaked image
At $100 off, the 8/256GB Lenovo Tab P12 is a must-have for casual entertainment
At $100 off, the 8/256GB Lenovo Tab P12 is a must-have for casual entertainment
No One UI 7 beta for Galaxy S23: Samsung prioritizes Galaxy S24 for testing
No One UI 7 beta for Galaxy S23: Samsung prioritizes Galaxy S24 for testing
Apple's foldable iPhone to surpass competition, has lofty sales ambitions
Apple's foldable iPhone to surpass competition, has lofty sales ambitions
Samsung to announce Galaxy Ring 2 and tease AR smart glasses at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Samsung to announce Galaxy Ring 2 and tease AR smart glasses at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Galaxy S25 Slim to feature innovative camera tech, allowing for thinner, sleeker design
Galaxy S25 Slim to feature innovative camera tech, allowing for thinner, sleeker design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless