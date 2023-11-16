OnePlus 11 users in one country are being treated to an early Christmas present in stable form

To prepare yourself for what's to come, you should probably make sure your handset has at least 5 gigs of unoccupied storage space and a battery level above 30 percent before starting your OxygenOS 14 download and installation.

• Adds Fluid Cloud, a way of interaction with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance;• Adds cross-device support for Fluid Cloud. Now you can check the connection status of devices on your account at a glance.• Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices;• Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap;• Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.• Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.• Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.• Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations.• Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience;• Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds;• Improves system animations by making them even smoother.• Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.