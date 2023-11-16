OnePlus 11 users in one country are being treated to an early Christmas present in stable form
Because Google was a little late to deliver stable Android 14 goodies to owners of its in-house Pixel handsets this fall, you probably thought the same would be true for brands like Samsung, Sony, and OnePlus as well.
But the Galaxy S23 family was spoiled with an amazingly early collection of One UI 6 tweaks and improvements late last month, and both the Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 V quickly followed suit with their own over-the-air Android 14 rollouts.
Now it's time for the OnePlus 11 to join the club, at least in India and at least as far as beta testers are concerned. That's right, the phone's stable OxygenOS 14 update is currently making its way across a single (major) market for folks who participated in the company's Close Beta and Open Beta programs, although the deployment is expected to go global soon... as long as no big issues are reported.
That gives OnePlus plenty of time to slowly ramp things up well before Christmas around the world and bring some holiday cheer into the houses of all owners of this state-of-the-art 6.7-inch device.
To prepare yourself for what's to come, you should probably make sure your handset has at least 5 gigs of unoccupied storage space and a battery level above 30 percent before starting your OxygenOS 14 download and installation.
This obviously adds a bunch of proprietary stuff to all those "stock" Android 14 enhancements you can get all the details on in our in-depth review right here. That makes for a pretty lengthy official changelog you can check out in full as follows:
• Adds Fluid Cloud, a way of interaction with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance;
• Adds cross-device support for Fluid Cloud. Now you can check the connection status of devices on your account at a glance.
Smart efficiency
• Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices;
• Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap;
• Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.
Cross-device connectivity
• Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.
Security and privacy
• Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.
Performance optimization
• Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations.
Aquamorphic Design
• Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience;
• Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds;
• Improves system animations by making them even smoother.
User Care
• Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.
With or without Android 14, the OnePlus 11 is undoubtedly one of the overall best phones money can buy right now, especially at a cool Black Friday discount available pretty much nationwide.
Things that are NOT allowed: