Sony rolls out Android 14 update to the Xperia 10 V
Sony might not be that active in the mobile industry, but the Japanese company still offers top-notch support to fans who continue to buy their Xperia smartphones. One week ago, the Xperia 1 V received the Android 14 update, but this isn’t the only Sony phone that will get the software upgrade this month.
For example, Android 14 brings Xperia users more shortcut customization options for the lock screen. Also, it’s now possible to share files and photos between an Xperia device and Windows computer with the new and improved Nearby Share feature.
Basically, if the lost device is compatible with the new Find My Device app and signed in to a Google Account, the app can find the device and show you its most recent location.
Apart from these new features, Sony confirmed that it made room for updates to the Game enhancer, Photo Pro, Video Pro, and External monitor apps to further improve the entertainment capabilities of the Xperia 10 V.
If you own an Xperia 10 V and you live in Europe, you should be looking for firmware update 68.1.A.2.93 to upgrade your phone to Android 14.
The official Twitter page of Sony’s mobile division has just confirmed that the Xperia 10 V is now getting updated to Android 14 too. Along with the confirmation of the Android 14 rollout, Sony Xperia also provides a comprehensive list of changes that are coming to the Xperia 10 V with this major Android OS update.
