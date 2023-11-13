A no-brainer deal on the OnePlus 11 is up for grabs at Best Buy (with no strings attached)

OnePlus 10T, 256GB: $210 OFF on Amazon

If the OnePlus 11 is still a bit pricey for you even with the Best Buy discount, you can get the OnePlus 10T at Amazon instead. This phone is now $210 cheaper at the merchant. It comes with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ Fluid Display, making it a solid OnePlus 11 alternative.