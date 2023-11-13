A no-brainer deal on the OnePlus 11 is up for grabs at Best Buy (with no strings attached)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday may be just around the corner, but Best Buy has a tempting deal for those looking for a new Android phone on the cheap ahead of the event. The merchant is letting you snag one of the best Android phones – the OnePlus 11 – at a head-turning $150 off its price tag. At 21% off (with no strings attached), the smartphone seems like an incredible bargain, at least it does to us!
Of course, as the big holiday shopping spree draws near, we expect many other awesome Black Friday phone deals to go live. But if you’re eager to get a head start, know that the OnePlus 11 gives you a bang for your buck at that price.
To top it off, you also get an impressive rear camera setup on the rear designed to catch the eye. It consists of a 50MP wide snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 32MP 2X zoom camera. With that, the smartphone is capable of taking some impressively looking photos. On the front, you have a 16MP sensor for stunning selfies.
OnePlus also added a large 5,000mAh battery that deserves admiration in its own right. It supports blazing-fast 80W charging speeds for more convenience.
Spec-wise, the OnePlus 11 is a worthy contender for the best Android phone title. If you like what it has to offer you, go ahead and get it from Best Buy while you still can at that unbeatable price.
We should note that the deal applies to the 128GB configuration. Another solid OnePlus smartphone is up for grabs at 30% off on Amazon – the OnePlus 10T. It comes with more storage space on board and could be a suitable alternative for those who want extra space for their favorite apps.
Of course, as the big holiday shopping spree draws near, we expect many other awesome Black Friday phone deals to go live. But if you’re eager to get a head start, know that the OnePlus 11 gives you a bang for your buck at that price.
Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, the smartphone has enough horsepower to handle the most demanding apps you throw at it. Complementing the blazing-fast performance is a vivid and just as smooth 6.7-inch super AMOLED 2X display with a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Now, that’s a lot of value for just $549.99!
To top it off, you also get an impressive rear camera setup on the rear designed to catch the eye. It consists of a 50MP wide snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 32MP 2X zoom camera. With that, the smartphone is capable of taking some impressively looking photos. On the front, you have a 16MP sensor for stunning selfies.
OnePlus also added a large 5,000mAh battery that deserves admiration in its own right. It supports blazing-fast 80W charging speeds for more convenience.
Spec-wise, the OnePlus 11 is a worthy contender for the best Android phone title. If you like what it has to offer you, go ahead and get it from Best Buy while you still can at that unbeatable price.
Things that are NOT allowed: