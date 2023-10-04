Android 14 is finally official, coming to a phone near you very soon
Android 14, the newest version of the mobile operating system, has now finally been made official. After an untimely delay, the latest version of Android is starting to roll out to eligible Pixel phones first today, followed by all other flagship Android devices in the coming months.
While Android 14 actually didn't get any screen time at the Pixel 8 announcement event, which gave us the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and new Pixel Buds Pro, Google made the release official at Android.com.
Initially, based on historic records as well as Google's own predictions, we expected Android 14 to land in the beginning of September, but instead we were only treated to yet another beta update as well as a logo refresh for the Android brand.
All is fine now, as Android 14 should promptly start rolling out to eligible devices. Google says that "For eligible Pixel phones, go to the Settings screen and Software update. Check for updates and follow the prompts if the update is available for your device." As far as when the update is available, we are greeted by ye olde "when your phone is ready for the update, you’ll receive an alert."
Some of the new features with Android 14 include improved lock screen customization, Ultra HDR photo capture and casting to supported HDR displays, improved theming, including monochrome themes, vastly improved security, AI-generated custom wallpapers, and vastly improved security and privacy.
Our Android 14 preview is now live, so feel free to check it out. While it's still technically based on the latest beta up until a few days ago, it should be quite representative of the full Android 14 experience, which ameliorates the Android space significantly in some ways.
