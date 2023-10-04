Android 14 is finally official, coming to a phone near you very soon

Complete your Google ecosystem with a new Google Pixel Watch 2. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $360 as a trade-in credit.

The Google Pixel 8 can now be pre-ordered at Amazon. Presently, all three color versions of the device are available for pre-order.

The Pixel 8 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon. The smartphone one of the brightest screens and most impressive cameras. Currently, all colors are available for pre-order.





Initially, based on historic records as well as Google's own predictions, we expected Android 14 to land in the beginning of September, but instead we were only treated to yet another beta update as well as a logo refresh for the Android brand.





All is fine now, as Android 14 should promptly start rolling out to eligible devices. Google says that "For eligible Pixel phones, go to the Settings screen and Software update. Check for updates and follow the prompts if the update is available for your device." As far as when the update is available, we are greeted by ye olde "when your phone is ready for the update, you’ll receive an alert."





Android 14 include improved lock screen customization, Ultra HDR photo capture and casting to supported HDR displays, improved theming, including monochrome themes, vastly improved security, AI-generated custom wallpapers, and vastly improved security and privacy.



Android 14 experience, which ameliorates the Android space significantly in some ways. Our Android 14 preview is now live, so feel free to check it out. While it's still technically based on the latest beta up until a few days ago, it should be quite representative of the fullexperience, which ameliorates the Android space significantly in some ways. Some of the new features withinclude improved lock screen customization, Ultra HDR photo capture and casting to supported HDR displays, improved theming, including monochrome themes, vastly improved security, AI-generated custom wallpapers, and vastly improved security and privacy.











