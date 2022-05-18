Amazon makes the OnePlus 10 Pro cheaper than usual with a $100 gift card included





$899.99, which is how much OnePlus has been charging for its newest flagship in the US from day one of commercial availability, is certainly not bad, especially compared to the $1,100 and $1,200 list prices of Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra respectively.





But it's even better if you can get a little something extra included at no additional charge, like, say, a second-gen Echo Show 8 or a gift card. The somewhat unusual former freebie recently went away after seemingly generating quite a bit of interest, being replaced by a $100 Amazon coupon for a limited time.



We're talking about a good old fashioned voucher here, mind you, set to be delivered physically in a mini envelope alongside your... discounted unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in Volcanic Black.





That's right, the 6.7-inch handset itself is marked down too, although not by much. You're looking at an outright savings of 27 bucks or so, which is of course better than nothing and it does (slightly) set Amazon's new bundle deal apart from Best Buy's enduring pre-order promotion





The Amazon gift card can be found in the "Extra Savings" section of the e-commerce giant's OnePlus 10 Pro listing, mind you, and adding "both to the cart" at a special price should work until May 28.





This is the only truly premium device OnePlus has brought stateside over the last 12 months, rivaling the aforementioned Galaxy S22 Ultra with a similarly impressive (and large) display, the exact same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a hefty and rapidly charging battery, and objectively inferior (but still great) cameras.







