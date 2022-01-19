OnePlus 10 Pro battery: what we know so far

Jump to:

Two new hot flagship Android phones are on their way to arrive soon. This means that the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have more competition. Up until now, the iPhone has been the battery king across the premium smartphone market. The question is, are the Galaxy S22 Ultra and OnePlus 10 Pro capable of dethroning the iPhone 13 Pro Max?



On paper, both the OnePlus and the Samsung have much bigger battery capacities. Reportedly, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is going to pack a 5,000mAh battery, just like the 10 Pro, while the iPhone is stuck with a much more modest 4,352mAh one.



But even though the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a smaller battery capacity, we predict it will remain the battery champ this year too. Yes, the 10 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra will have bigger batteries, but the iPhone’s software optimization is very good, and its LTPO OLED ProMotion display is arguably the best in the business in terms of refresh rate range and real-life battery savings.



The OnePlus and Samsung will probably be close though, so we will have to wait for our reviews of the two to determine which will have the battery edge on the other.



The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery, which is 500mAh more than the 9 Pro. This means that you should probably expect a significant improvement in battery life.We expect that the OnePlus 10 Pro would be able to comfortably last a day of heavy use and perhaps up to two days on a single charge if used with moderation. Of course, we will test exactly how long it lasts in our full review, so stay tuned. Our expectations are based not only on the fact that the 10 Pro has a bigger battery, but also on the presence of LTPO display technology.OnePlus’ flagship uses an LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. LTPO stands for a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide. This technology allows the panel to have a variable refresh rate. When the refresh rate is variable, the phone can automatically adjust it.For example, if you’re navigating through the phone’s user interface, the software will bump up the refresh rate for a smoother and faster-feeling experience and vice versa if the screen is displaying a static image.We mention this technology here because it is proven to improve the battery life of phones with high refresh rate panels. This technology is also seen in other devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro. Depending on the implementation and optimization from the manufacturer, it could improve the battery life by a lot compared to non-variable high refresh rate panels.The OnePlus 10 Pro supports 80W fast wired charging. This is very fast, and according to OnePlus, it takes about 32 minutes for the 10 Pro to top off its battery from zero to 100%.But the OnePlus 10 Pro has another fast- charging method. The flagship comes with one of the fastest wireless charging technologies in the industry. The OnePlus 10 Pro supports 50W wireless charging, capable of recharging the phone in only 47 minutes with a OnePlus fast wireless charger.And that’s not all. The new phone will also feature reverse wireless charging. Unfortunately, we don’t know how powerful it is at this moment, so make sure to check this article again once the phone is released globally.