OnePlus 10 Pro update released in the US, here’s what’s new
OnePlus continues to fix it latest flagship killer, the 10 Pro. The second update for the OnePlus 10 Pro is now rolling out in North America and India, but we can safely assume customers in Europe will get it as well.
Unsurprisingly, OxygenOS 12 A.13 for OnePlus 10 Pro is all about optimizations and fixes. Although the changelog isn’t that big, it’s important the OnePlus is pushing these updates on a regular basis as soon as its phones hit the market. Without further ado, here is what you’ll get in this update:
Camera
Network
Of course, the update is rolled out OTA (over the air) in waves, which means it should take OnePlus a few days to kick off a broader rollout. Be patient if you’re not seeing any update notifications on your OnePlus 10 Pro yet, but start manually checking for it in a couple of days if you’re still not getting it.
System
- [Optimized] fingerprint algorithm, improved the success rate of fingerprint unlocking
- [Optimized] the power consumption in some scenarios, improved user experience
- [Optimized] audio processing, improved communication quality
- [Fixed] the occasional issue that the phone may fail to turn on automatically at a set time [Improved] system stability
Camera
- [Optimized] the quality of taking photos with the front camera
Network
- [Optimized] network stability
