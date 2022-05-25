 OnePlus 10 Pro update fixes audio and camera issues - PhoneArena
OnePlus is now rolling out yet another update for one of its newer flagships, the OnePlus 10 Pro. Although it might not sound like it does too much, this update actually fixes some annoying audio and camera issues, so you’ll definitely want to install it as soon as it’s available.

Dubbed OxygenOS 12 A.14, the update also includes the latest May 2022 security patch, as well as some improvements to system stability and various other optimizations. Below is the full list of changes included in the latest OnePlus 10 Pro update:

System
  • [Improved] system stability.
  • [Fixed] an issue where music playback would stutter when your phone was connected to a Bluetooth car kit.
  • [Fixed] a noise issue that might occur when you record audio.
  • [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Camera
  • [Fixed] an issue where the HDR photos might be overexposed in some cases.

Network
  • [Optimized] the phone call stability.

Keep in mind that while the update has started rolling out on Monday, it might take a few more days for OnePlus to begin a broader rollout, so keep checking if you don’t get any notifications.
