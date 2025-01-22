One UI 7: The top 7 coolest new features launching with the Galaxy S25 and coming to the S24 soon
The highly anticipated Galaxy S25 family of ultra-high-end smartphones is finally here, looking... exactly as anticipated and as thoroughly leaked over the last couple of weeks, and with it, a new One UI version is also out (in stable form) following a public beta debut back in early December.
As always, a lot of the beta features have found their way to the software package launching with Samsung's latest super-premium handsets out of the box, while a few others are likely to be added a little later, and a final group of One UI 7 tweaks and enhancements are here today with little to no advance notice. Then you've got the changes Samsung has yet to announce, which we'll probably have more details on in the next few days.
Without further ado, I give you the seven (yes, the number is intentional) most exciting new One UI 7 features, as confirmed and (in some cases, minimally) detailed by Samsung today:
Now Bar
Are you tired of constantly unlocking your phone to start your day how you always do or find your most used apps? Now you can save... quite a bit of time when you think about it by getting AI-powered suggestions via Samsung's brand-new Now Bar.
This is just small and discreet enough not to be too distracting, but also smart enough to transform your traditional lock screen experience, especially in the future, when Samsung plans to add even more "intelligent experiences" and features to it.
Simplified home screen
Simpler is often better when it comes to your home screen activities in this day and age, and with redesigned widgets aiming to offer more information at a glance, as well as a revamped lock screen with new clock styles and animations, Samsung promises to strike a perfect balance between simplicity and usability with One UI 7. I don't know about you, but I'm excited.
Simple, but rich in features, the One UI 7 Home Screen experience is enough to make a lot of Galaxy fans excited for this update. | Image Credit -- Samsung
Redesigned camera interface
If you're a pro-level photographer or video recorder, you'll be delighted to know that One UI 7 promises "more intuitive control over advanced" camera settings. Your camera buttons, controls, and modes have officially been reorganized to make it easier to produce the best possible snapshots with the highest level of detail in any and all conditions.
Enhanced security
With AI becoming such a big part of the One UI experience, a new, "fortified" layer of safety was definitely needed to keep up with all the unique challenges of a new mobile tech era. To that end, Samsung is updating the little-known but very handy Auto Blocker feature, adding new Maximum Restrictions settings, bumping up Theft Protection, and rolling out a new Knox Matrix dashboard to keep an eye on the overall security of your entire "connected device ecosystem."
