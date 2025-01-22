Galaxy S25 Ultra is official and it's setting the AI bar sky high

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra without any strings at the Samsung Store! By doing so, you receive a $50 Samsung Credit, plus additional savings of up to $1,250! Additionally, you get a chance to win $5,000! Expired

Subtle design changes and, once again, a great display







The first thing you probably noticed is the shift in design. The sharp, rectangular edges are gone. They are replaced with a softer, more rounded look for a more comfortable feel in your hand. Whether you love it or not, this new approach brings the Galaxy S25 Ultra in line with the overall design language of the series.



But that's pretty much where the design changes end. The phone still rocks a titanium-coated frame with the same textured, grippy finish we saw on the But that's pretty much where the design changes end. The phone still rocks a titanium-coated frame with the same textured, grippy finish we saw on the Galaxy S24 Ultra . The fan-favorite features are also sticking around, like the S Pen stylus, although it now does not support Bluetooth, IP68 water and dust resistance, and dual speakers.



When it comes to color options, you've got your pick of four main hues plus three exclusive online shades. The Galaxy S25 Ultra colors are:



Titanium Black

Titanium Gray

Titanium Silver Blue

Titanium White Silver

Titanium Pink Gold (online exclusive)

Titanium Jet Black (online exclusive)

Titanium Jade Green (online exclusive)

Galaxy S25 Ultra in all the available colors listed above. | Image credit – Samsung

Now, onto the display. The Galaxy S25 Ultra steps up with a slightly larger 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, up from the 6.8 inches of its predecessor. It boasts an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120 Hz and an impressive peak brightness that hits a dazzling 2,600 nits. Now, onto the display. Thesteps up with a slightly larger 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, up from the 6.8 inches of its predecessor. It boasts an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120 Hz and an impressive peak brightness that hits a dazzling 2,600 nits.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Galaxy S24 Ultra makes a return but with the second generation Gorilla Armor 2, significantly improving outdoor screen visibility. It practically wipes out glare, making the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's display one of the best in the game. The screen also boasts top-notch color accuracy, HDR support, and Samsung's trademark ultra-thin bezels. The anti-glare coating that debuted with themakes a return but with the second generation Gorilla Armor 2, significantly improving outdoor screen visibility. It practically wipes out glare, making the's display one of the best in the game. The screen also boasts top-notch color accuracy, HDR support, and Samsung's trademark ultra-thin bezels.



For biometrics, Samsung sticks with its finely tuned ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded under the screen. This tech, honed over several generations, offers quick and precise recognition with just a light tap. Face unlock is still available as an alternative.

Almost the same camera performance, but better







The Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn't bring drastic changes to the camera setup, but honestly, it's tough to improve what's already considered one of the best. I mean, the S24 Ultra claimed a top spot in our PhoneArena Camera Benchmark, after all.



The main update is a new ultra-wide camera with a 50 MP sensor, a significant step up from the 12 MP ultra-wide on the S24 Ultra. Here are camera specs for Samsung's latest flagship:



200 MP primary camera

10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

50 MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom

50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens

12 MP front-facing camera



In addition to all that, Samsung has once again placed a strong emphasis on software-driven camera enhancements, leveraging In addition to all that, Samsung has once again placed a strong emphasis on software-driven camera enhancements, leveraging Galaxy AI , its suite of AI features. Here are some of the standout new features:



Edit Suggestion: The AI scans your photos and suggests improvements automatically.

The AI scans your photos and suggests improvements automatically. Generative Edits: Expands images by seamlessly filling in the background and borders when needed.

Expands images by seamlessly filling in the background and borders when needed. Instant Slow-mo: Adds extra frames to videos, creating smooth, high-quality slow-motion effects.

Adds extra frames to videos, creating smooth, high-quality slow-motion effects. Galaxy Zoom AI : When digital zoom isn't enough, AI Zoom steps in, reducing noise, sharpening details, and enhancing overall clarity for distant subjects.

: When digital zoom isn't enough, AI Zoom steps in, reducing noise, sharpening details, and enhancing overall clarity for distant subjects. (New!) 10-bit HDR recording by default: It brings richer color expression, offering four times the color depth compared to 8-bit.

It brings richer color expression, offering four times the color depth compared to 8-bit. (New!) Improved low-light video quality: Better noise reduction based on the powerful processor, allowing sharper footage even in poor lighting conditions.

Better noise reduction based on the powerful processor, allowing sharper footage even in poor lighting conditions. (New!) Enhanced video editing tools: These were previously limited to specialized software, but are now available to everyone for pro-level photo and video editing.

These were previously limited to specialized software, but are now available to everyone for pro-level photo and video editing. (New!) Audio Eraser: Removes unwanted noise by isolating specific sounds like voices, music, wind, nature, crowd, and noise, giving you control over what to keep or eliminate.

Removes unwanted noise by isolating specific sounds like voices, music, wind, nature, crowd, and noise, giving you control over what to keep or eliminate. (New!) Virtual Aperture: Provides depth-of-field control for DSLR-like photos, integrated into Expert RAW for more professional-looking results.

Provides depth-of-field control for DSLR-like photos, integrated into Expert RAW for more professional-looking results. (New!) Galaxy Log : Offers precise color grading for more cinematic, pro-grade video production.

: Offers precise color grading for more cinematic, pro-grade video production. (New!) Portrait Studio improvements: Now you are able to create personalized avatars with realistic facial expressions.

Now you are able to create personalized avatars with realistic facial expressions. (New!) Analog-style filters: For a film-like aesthetic in both photos and videos.



Same battery, slightly improved charging



Samsung used to lead the charge in battery size and speed, but recently, the focus seems to have shifted (hello, Galaxy AI !). The Ultra model retains the same 5,000 mAh battery from its predecessor. It supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.



Some power users might feel disappointed, especially when competitors like the Galaxy S24 Ultra has already proved more than capable, easily lasting over a day with casual use. If the Galaxy S25 Ultra matches that performance, it should be more than sufficient for most users. Some power users might feel disappointed, especially when competitors like the OnePlus 13 are offering 6,000 mAh batteries. However, the 5,000 mAh battery in thehas already proved more than capable, easily lasting over a day with casual use. If thematches that performance, it should be more than sufficient for most users.

Performance, storage and RAM options



Now, of course, battery life isn't just about capacity – it heavily depends on what's under the hood. The Galaxy S25 Ultra packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite optimized for Galaxy under the hood. Qualcomm's latest, built on an advanced 3 nm process, promises significant boosts in both performance and energy efficiency.



Recommended Stories Galaxy S25 series. The new ProScaler tech boosts display scaling quality by 40%, while Samsung’s mDNIe engine promises to improve display efficiency without draining the battery. Samsung teamed up with Qualcomm to customize the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, bringing smarter AI and better performance to theseries. The new ProScaler tech boosts display scaling quality by 40%, while Samsung’s mDNIe engine promises to improve display efficiency without draining the battery.



The company claims that mobile gaming gets smoother and more realistic with Vulkan Engine and upgraded Ray Tracing. Plus, the improved heat dissipation system, with a larger vapor chamber and custom thermal materials, keeps everything running smoothly even during heavy use.



While we'll need to run our own tests to give a final verdict, early impressions from other flagship devices like the OnePlus 13 suggest it's indeed a powerhouse.



Samsung equips the S25 Ultra with 12 GB of RAM, so it can handle demanding AI tasks with ease. The base model comes with 256GB of storage, but if you need more, 512GB and 1TB options are also available. Samsung equips the S25 Ultra with 12 GB of RAM, so it can handle demanding AI tasks with ease. The base model comes with 256GB of storage, but if you need more, 512GB and 1TB options are also available.



Software, updates and Galaxy AI



Right from the start, the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes preloaded with Right from the start, thecomes preloaded with Android 15 and One UI 7 . This update brings a sleek redesign, adds fresh AI features from both Google and Samsung and boosts things like dynamic notifications and see-through elements for a more polished look.



With a solid 7-year support guarantee, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is built to stay relevant until 2032, making it a great pick for anyone who doesn't swap their phone every year.

Now, here's where Samsung is really doubling down – the latest AI-driven features.



Galaxy AI



In addition to the camera-centric AI upgrades we've already talked about, Samsung packs a bunch of fresh AI features into the new Galaxy S25 series. On top of the Galaxy AI features available on older models, this new lineup introduces some exclusive (at least for the time being) perks:



Multimodal AI agents let the phone understand text, speech, images, and videos for seamless interactions.

Google’s Circle to Search now recognizes phone numbers, emails, and URLs, allowing one-tap actions like calling, emailing, or visiting websites.

Context-aware actionable searches offer smart suggestions for next steps.

Effortlessly switch between apps for quick follow-ups, like sharing GIFs or saving event details.

Natural language understanding lets you find photos or adjust settings just by asking.

Gemini integration lets you interact across Samsung, Google, and third-party apps with a simple button press.

Call Transcript and Summary keep your calls organized.

Writing Assist automatically formats and summarizes content from multiple apps.

Drawing Assist lets you combine sketches, text, and images to bring ideas to life.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with 6 months of Gemini Advanced and 2TB of free cloud storage. The great thing about Galaxy AI is that it puts you in charge of your personal data. You decide whether to share it with Samsung or keep it stored securely on your device. Thecomes with 6 months of Gemini Advanced and 2TB of free cloud storage. The great thing aboutis that it puts you in charge of your personal data. You decide whether to share it with Samsung or keep it stored securely on your device.



Pricing and availability







The Galaxy S25 is priced at:



12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage space: $1299/£1249/€1449

$1299/£1249/€1449 12 GB RAM with 512 GB storage space: $1419 /£1349/€1569

$1419 /£1349/€1569 12 GB RAM with 1 TB storage space: $1659 /£1549/€1809



It's up for pre-order now and will officially be available starting February 7.



Competitors



With the Galaxy S25 Ultra now officially out, it’s hard not to bring up its main rivals. After all, when you’re buying a new phone, you’re definitely considering other options, right?



The Galaxy S25 Ultra , as the flagship of the new Galaxy S25 lineup, goes head-to-head with the freshly released OnePlus 13 . Both phones pack similar specs, but the OnePlus 13 stands out with a much more wallet-friendly price for a 2025 flagship. The priciest version comes in at $999, offering 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, as mentioned above the Galaxy S25 Ultra price starts at $1299.