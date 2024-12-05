Samsung One UI 7 beta starts to roll out, beginning with the Galaxy S24 series
Samsung has officially rolled out the beta program for its much-awaited One UI 7 update, built on Android 15. This update brings advanced AI capabilities, streamlined controls, and a glimpse into what Samsung describes as the scalable AI ecosystems of the future.
One UI 7 isn't just about adding new features; it's also about enhancing the overall design. The update brings a cleaner, more impactful look with a simplified home screen, revamped One UI widgets, and a redesigned lock screen. These changes work together to give users more control over every little detail, making customization feel smooth and intuitive.
The official One UI 7 release will kick off with the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, bringing new AI features, including improved on-device AI functions. Samsung has confirmed the update will start in the first quarter of 2025, matching the expected launch of the Galaxy S25. We're likely to see both the new flagship phones and the stable One UI 7 version next month. True to Samsung's promise of extending its OS upgrade policy, the update will gradually reach other Galaxy devices.
Just a heads-up, though – beta versions of OS updates tend to come with their fair share of bugs and glitches. If you're looking for a smoother, more polished experience, you'll need to wait for the public release.
What's New in One UI 7?
AI takes center stage again (I mean, it is everywhere these days, right? Or is it just me?), as the One UI 7 update enhances Samsung's Galaxy AI suite. One of the new features available to beta testers (and soon to more users when the stable release drops next year, but more on that in just a bit) is a set of advanced writing assist tools.
These tools are built right into the OS, making it easier for users to stay productive without jumping between apps. They build on the already impressive writing features Galaxy users enjoy, offering AI-powered options to summarize text, fix spelling and grammar, and even convert notes into neat bullet points.
With the new writing tools you can convert notes into bullet points. | Image credit – Samsung
Next, One UI 7 introduces upgraded call features, including call transcripts that support over 20 languages like English, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, Russian, and more.
The recorded calls will automatically be transcribed for future reference. | Image credit – Samsung
So, how do they work? When call recording is enabled, the recorded calls will automatically be transcribed for future reference, so you don't have to worry about jotting down notes while you're busy. I think this could be super helpful for work calls, but Samsung hasn't shared many details yet. Let's just hope it works after everyone involved in the call agrees to the transcription – otherwise, it might lose some of its appeal.
One UI 7 also brings a refreshed notification system with a sleek design, making communication smoother and offering quick access right from the lock screen. One standout feature is the Now Bar, which highlights key activities like Interpreter, Music, Recording, Stopwatch, and more.
The new Now Bar highlights key activities. | Image credit – Samsung
With Now Bar, you won't have to constantly unlock your phone to stay on top of important updates. It gives you easy access to vital notifications, making it effortless to engage with key info. Set to launch on the Galaxy S25 series, which will debut with One UI 7, Now Bar is just the start of transforming the lock screen experience, with more intelligent features coming in the future.
Image credit – Samsung
For starters, the camera UX has been redesigned to offer more intuitive control over advanced settings. Buttons, controls, and modes are now better organized, making it easier to access the features you need while providing a clearer preview of your photos or videos as you capture them.
Image credit – Samsung
In Pro and Pro video modes, the manual settings layout has been streamlined, making it simpler to focus on your shot. Plus, a new zoom control in Pro video mode lets you adjust zoom speed, ensuring smooth transitions while recording.
Image credit – Samsung
One UI 7 stable version release and availability
The One UI 7 beta program will first be available for the Galaxy S24 series in countries like Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US starting December 5. Galaxy S24 users can already sign up for the beta through Samsung Members.
