Samsung One UI 7 beta starts to roll out, beginning with the Galaxy S24 series

One UI 7 update enhances Samsung's



These tools are built right into the OS, making it easier for users to stay productive without jumping between apps. They build on the already impressive writing features Galaxy users enjoy, offering AI-powered options to summarize text, fix spelling and grammar, and even convert notes into neat bullet points. AI takes center stage again (I mean, it is everywhere these days, right? Or is it just me?), as theupdate enhances Samsung's Galaxy AI suite. One of the new features available to beta testers (and soon to more users when the stable release drops next year, but more on that in just a bit) is a set of advanced writing assist tools.These tools are built right into the OS, making it easier for users to stay productive without jumping between apps. They build on the already impressive writing features Galaxy users enjoy, offering AI-powered options to summarize text, fix spelling and grammar, and even convert notes into neat bullet points.





With the new writing tools you can convert notes into bullet points. | Image credit – Samsung

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. One UI 7 introduces upgraded call features, including call transcripts that support over 20 languages like English, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, Russian, and more. Next,introduces upgraded call features, including call transcripts that support over 20 languages like English, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, Russian, and more.





The recorded calls will automatically be transcribed for future reference. | Image credit – Samsung

So, how do they work? When call recording is enabled, the recorded calls will automatically be transcribed for future reference, so you don't have to worry about jotting down notes while you're busy. I think this could be super helpful for work calls, but Samsung hasn't shared many details yet. Let's just hope it works after everyone involved in the call agrees to the transcription – otherwise, it might lose some of its appeal.



One UI 7 also brings a refreshed notification system with a sleek design, making communication smoother and offering quick access right from the lock screen. One standout feature is the Now Bar, which highlights key activities like Interpreter, Music, Recording, Stopwatch, and more. So, how do they work? When call recording is enabled, the recorded calls will automatically be transcribed for future reference, so you don't have to worry about jotting down notes while you're busy. I think this could be super helpful for work calls, but Samsung hasn't shared many details yet. Let's just hope it works after everyone involved in the call agrees to the transcription – otherwise, it might lose some of its appeal.also brings a refreshed notification system with a sleek design, making communication smoother and offering quick access right from the lock screen. One standout feature is the Now Bar, which highlights key activities like Interpreter, Music, Recording, Stopwatch, and more.





The new Now Bar highlights key activities. | Image credit – Samsung

With Now Bar, you won't have to constantly unlock your phone to stay on top of important updates. It gives you easy access to vital notifications, making it effortless to engage with key info. Set to launch on the One UI 7 , Now Bar is just the start of transforming the lock screen experience, with more intelligent features coming in the future.



One UI 7 isn't just about adding new features; it's also about enhancing the overall design. The update brings a cleaner, more impactful look with a simplified home screen, revamped One UI widgets, and a redesigned lock screen. These changes work together to give users more control over every little detail, making customization feel smooth and intuitive. With Now Bar, you won't have to constantly unlock your phone to stay on top of important updates. It gives you easy access to vital notifications, making it effortless to engage with key info. Set to launch on the Galaxy S25 series, which will debut with, Now Bar is just the start of transforming the lock screen experience, with more intelligent features coming in the future.isn't just about adding new features; it's also about enhancing the overall design. The update brings a cleaner, more impactful look with a simplified home screen, revamped One UI widgets, and a redesigned lock screen. These changes work together to give users more control over every little detail, making customization feel smooth and intuitive.



Recommended Stories

Image credit – Samsung

For starters, the camera UX has been redesigned to offer more intuitive control over advanced settings. Buttons, controls, and modes are now better organized, making it easier to access the features you need while providing a clearer preview of your photos or videos as you capture them. For starters, the camera UX has been redesigned to offer more intuitive control over advanced settings. Buttons, controls, and modes are now better organized, making it easier to access the features you need while providing a clearer preview of your photos or videos as you capture them.





Image credit – Samsung

In Pro and Pro video modes, the manual settings layout has been streamlined, making it simpler to focus on your shot. Plus, a new zoom control in Pro video mode lets you adjust zoom speed, ensuring smooth transitions while recording. In Pro and Pro video modes, the manual settings layout has been streamlined, making it simpler to focus on your shot. Plus, a new zoom control in Pro video mode lets you adjust zoom speed, ensuring smooth transitions while recording.





Image credit – Samsung