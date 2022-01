Nubia RedMagic 7 appears on FCC, announcement imminent

Nubia RedMagic 7 specs

Display:6.81 inches AMOLED, 20:9 with 1080 x 2460 resolution

Internal Memory: 128/256/512 GB

Main camera system: 64 MP f/1.8 main, 8 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide, 2 MP macro

Front Camera: 8 MP

Battery Capacity: 4,200 mAh

65W fast charging support

Bluetooth v5.2

3.5mm audio jack

Under-display fingerprint sensor:

Launch Date February 25, 2022 (Unofficial)

OS: Android 12





Further down the specs sheet we find a 2,190mAh battery cell listed but don’t worry, the RedMagic 7 will sport a dual cell battery layout (to improve fast charging), so the final battery capacity should be around 4,200mAh.



Nowadays gaming smartphones push the amount of RAM to the desktop category (remember the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate with its crazy 18GB of RAM). The RedMagic 7 will apparently come with a tad more modest configuration - “just” 12GB of RAM, paired with 256GB of onboard storage.



The above should come with an asterisk, as previous listings on Chinese certification authorities have shown the phone with both 8 and 16GB RAM configurations, as well as 128, 256, and 512GB internal storage options.



ZTE’s subsidiary Nubia is gearing up to announce its next gaming smartphone - the Nubia RedMagic 7. The phone was recently listed on the FCC (spotted by MySmartPrice ) suggesting that the official announcement is imminent.When it comes to gaming smartphones, Nubia has been dishing out solid models for quite some time now, and the RedMagic 5s even made it to our Best gaming smartphones list (which will most likely be updated to incorporate the RedMagic 7 once we lay our hands on the phone) .The FCC listing shows some of the specs of the phone (model number NX679J) , debunking the previous rumor that the RedMagic 7 could be the fastest charging phone in the world According to the listing, there will be fast charging onboard but only 65W (far from the speculated 165W). The charging adapter is also listed with model number NB-A20825C.It’s also worth mentioning that the adapter listed in the 3C documents is different from this one, suggesting that a Chinese version of the phone might support the crazy 165W fast charging after all.