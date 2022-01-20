Nubia RedMagic 7 appears on FCC, announcement imminent

Nubia RedMagic 7 appears on FCC, announcement imminent0
When it comes to gaming smartphones, Nubia has been dishing out solid models for quite some time now, and the RedMagic 5s even made it to our Best gaming smartphones list (which will most likely be updated to incorporate the RedMagic 7 once we lay our hands on the phone) .
Nubia RedMagic 7 specs
- Display:6.81 inches AMOLED, 20:9 with 1080 x 2460 resolution
- Internal Memory: 128/256/512 GB
- Main camera system: 64 MP f/1.8 main, 8 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide, 2 MP macro
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Battery Capacity: 4,200 mAh
- 65W fast charging support
- Bluetooth v5.2
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Under-display fingerprint sensor:
- Launch Date February 25, 2022 (Unofficial)
- OS: Android 12
The FCC listing shows some of the specs of the phone (model number NX679J) , debunking the previous rumor that the RedMagic 7 could be the fastest charging phone in the world.
It’s also worth mentioning that the adapter listed in the 3C documents is different from this one, suggesting that a Chinese version of the phone might support the crazy 165W fast charging after all.
Further down the specs sheet we find a 2,190mAh battery cell listed but don’t worry, the RedMagic 7 will sport a dual cell battery layout (to improve fast charging), so the final battery capacity should be around 4,200mAh.
The above should come with an asterisk, as previous listings on Chinese certification authorities have shown the phone with both 8 and 16GB RAM configurations, as well as 128, 256, and 512GB internal storage options.
The rear panel also makes an appearance in the listing, sadly revealing almost nothing about the camera system. The button layout can be discerned from the drawings, showing a power button on the right side of the phone with a volume rocker on the opposite side.
Speaking of the camera system, a previous TENAA listing revealed a 64MP triple-camera setup, and an 8MP selfie on the front. The phone also appeared on Geekbench, proudly showing its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
The phone will come equipped with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) display and is expected to feature a super-fast 165Hz refresh rate. The RedMagic 7 is also expected to run Android 12 out of the box.
