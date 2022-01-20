Nubia RedMagic 7 appears on FCC, announcement imminent

Further down the specs sheet we find a 2,190mAh battery cell listed but don’t worry, the RedMagic 7 will sport a dual cell battery layout (to improve fast charging), so the final battery capacity should be around 4,200mAh.Nowadays gaming smartphones push the amount of RAM to the desktop category (remember the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate with its crazy 18GB of RAM). The RedMagic 7 will apparently come with a tad more modest configuration - “just” 12GB of RAM, paired with 256GB of onboard storage.The above should come with an asterisk, as previous listings on Chinese certification authorities have shown the phone with both 8 and 16GB RAM configurations, as well as 128, 256, and 512GB internal storage options.The rear panel also makes an appearance in the listing, sadly revealing almost nothing about the camera system. The button layout can be discerned from the drawings, showing a power button on the right side of the phone with a volume rocker on the opposite side.