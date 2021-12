Upcoming Redmagic 7 could be the fastest-charging phone in the world

If the Redmagic 7 could really support 165W charging, it would become the fastest-charging phone on the market -- at least in terms of power going into its battery. Just for comparison, the fastest-charging phone on the market right now is Vivo iQOO 7 , with a 120W fast-charging speed, which needs around 18 minutes to charge from 0 to 100%.Whether the Redmagic 7 would charge faster in terms of time taken to go from 0 to full would also depend on the size of its battery – and that specification isn’t known at this time. Still, given the power figure, a mind-blowingly short charging time is pretty much guaranteed.The company’s previous model, the Redmagic 6S Pro, featured a 4500 mAh battery. So the Redmagic 7 could include a battery with at least the same capacity, if not a bigger one.Whether the Redmagic 7 would be able to take advantage of the full 165W output of that charger isn’t 100% certain at this point in time. It is also unknown whether the charger will be bundled with the phone or be offered as a premium accessory.The Redmagic 7 gaming phone is expected to have the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which comes with a lot of firepower and could become the go-to chipset for new flagship phones. Further hardware specs aren’t known yet.