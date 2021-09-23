Nubia Redmagic 6S Pro: ultimate gamer phone

Advertorial by Nubia: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!









Nubia Redmagic 6S Pro design and display





The Redmagic design language has been set in stone for a couple of years now, and for good reason. The huge 6.8-inch screen on the front lives in a rather large body, so the rounded corners and arched back make it easier to hold and handle the phone. There is a dedicated hardware button to launch the Redmagic Game Space app and transform your phone into a portable gaming console. With Nubia's software enhancements — you can have pop-up windows for messengers or even Chrome while gaming, too!





There are hardware triggers along the frame of the phone to make it act like a joypad and a separate touch pad on the back, which allows for a programmable gesture to be added. Also, a stereo speaker setup makes sure you hear those footsteps from every direction, before they actually get to you.





The screen on the front is a 6.8-inch, 1080 x 2400 AMOLED panel capable of reaching brightness up to 700 nits and a 165 Hz refresh rate — a world's first. If that's not crazy enough for you — it has a 720 Hz touch sampling rate. This is industry-leading levels of touch-sampling that will make your games more responsive and snappy.





If you happen to enjoy good visuals, then you'd be happy to know that the Redmagic 6S Pro has a DCI-P3 color calibration, and SGS certifications for low blue light and low motion blur.





The top-tier model's back is translucent, allowing you to peek at the powerful internals and enjoy RGB lighting over its fully-functional cooling fan inside. But we'll get back to that later.





Lastly, for security, we have an under-screen fingerprint scanner.





Nubia Redmagic 6S Pro hardware





Of course, an overkill look has to go with overkill internals. The Redmagic 6S Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chip and has 12 GB or 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, depending on model. You will also have plenty of room for your games with 128 GB or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.





The fan on the back is not just for show — it's a super-quiet, high-speed (20,000 RPM) fan that's assisted by aerospace-grade phase-change materials. The short of it is that the phone is designed to dissipate heat evenly without heating up in your hands.





All of that power in the processor wouldn't mean much if we didn't have a fast connection, so the Nubia Redmagic 6S Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E and 5G data connectivity to keep you going wherever.





The battery that keeps all of this on is a massive 5,050 mAh cell for uninterrupted gaming sessions. Topping it up is quick and easy with 66 W fast charging.





Nubia Redmagic 6S camera





The camera module on the back features a 64 MP main camera with an F1.8 aperture. Its sidekicks are an 8 MP ultra-wide camera for action shots and a 2 MP macro camera. Features include 4K video and slow-motion at On the front, there is an 8 MP selfie camera.





Where to buy Nubia Redmagic 6S





The Nubia Redmagic 6S will launch on the 27th of September in the USA, Canada, Latin America, Europe, and Asian markets. It'll be sold in three different variants:



Nubia Redmagic 6S Black 128 GB / 12 GB: $599 | €599 | £519

Nubia Redmagic 6S Black 256 GB / 16 GB: $699 | €699 | £609

Nubia Redmagic 6S Transparent 256 GB / 16 GB: $729 | €729 | £629









Visit Nubia.gg to register for the first drop.









Gamer hardware needs to do two things: one - be powerful and effective, and two - look the part. Why should a gamer's smartphone be different? Well, here is the Nubia Redmagic 6S Pro — a super-powered smartphone that's here to elevate your gameplay and look flashy while doing so. The Redmagic 6S Pro has a 165 Hz screen, transparent design, and an actual fan with RGB lighting inside its body. Interested yet? Let's take a deeper dive.