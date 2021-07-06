$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android Oppo

Oppo may enter the gaming smartphone market, new device spotted

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Asian handset manufacturer like to be in the front lines when it comes to new technology, so it's no wonder that many of them have already jumped on the mobile gaming bandwagon. What's surprising is that there are still brands that haven't yet entered the gaming smartphone market, even though it's still considered a niche category.

In any case, we've just learned that at least one of the companies that hasn't yet launched a gaming smartphone is about to join the fray, Oppo. The Chinese company is working on a gaming smartphone that strongly resembles the Asus ROG Phone 5.

The phone was spotted by 91Mobiles on the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), but apart from some renders, there's really no information about the unannounced gaming smartphone.

On the bright side, the pictures reveal quite a few things about the phone, such as the quad-camera setup, the bezel-less display, and the 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom. Although these images prove that the phone exists (even if just as a project), it's not 100% certain that Oppo will go ahead with the launch. Time will tell whether or not Oppo will pick up the pace and join other brands that have already launched at least one gaming smartphone, such as Asus, Lenovo, Razer and Xiaomi.

