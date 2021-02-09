Nubia Red Magic Watch spotted in an FCC filing



The images, included in the filing, leave nothing to the imagination. The Red Magic Watch features a 1.39-inch touchscreen with a 454 x 454 resolution. The battery size is 420mAh and there’s a 5ATM water resistance. Wireless connectivity includes GPS, GLONASS, and QZSS satellite positioning technology, and Bluetooth 5.0 LE.

The images of the watch’s internals reveal a GigaDevice chip, a geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and accelerometer. The onboard storage remains a hidden variable at the moment, along with the amount of RAM. Moving to the back, we find a heart rate sensor, typical for this type of device.Judging by the FCC filing, the Red Magic Watch is very close to an official announcement/release but details such as pricing and availability remain unknown.