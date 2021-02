Nubia Red Magic Watch spotted in an FCC filing

The images, included in the filing, leave nothing to the imagination. The Red Magic Watch features a 1.39-inch touchscreen with a 454 x 454 resolution. The battery size is 420mAh and there’s a 5ATM water resistance. Wireless connectivity includes GPS, GLONASS, and QZSS satellite positioning technology, and Bluetooth 5.0 LE.







The images of the watch’s internals reveal a GigaDevice chip, a geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and accelerometer. The onboard storage remains a hidden variable at the moment, along with the amount of RAM. Moving to the back, we find a heart rate sensor, typical for this type of device.







Nubia is probably best known for its gaming phones such as the original Red Magic - a budget-conscious gaming device . Or the Nubia Alpha - the crazy smartphone-bracelet concept that the Chinese company bravely launched into mass production a couple of years ago. Let's not forget the crazy dual-screen Nubia Z20 phone , a well. Now it seems that a new wearable is coming our way under the Red Magic brand, and this time it’s a more conventional smartwatch.A recent FCC filing discovered by Android Authority shows the watch from all angles. According to the filing, the device will bear the name REDMAGIC WATCH and its model number is also mentioned - SW2102. The design of the watch strongly resembles that of the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro with a clean grey frame and two physical buttons on the side.