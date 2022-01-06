Nubia’s Red Magic 7 gaming phone appears on TENAA

Nubia’s Red Magic 7 gaming phone appears on TENAA0
The Red Magic 7 appeared on TENAA certification sheets allowing us to peek at almost all of its specs. The model number is NX679J, and the phone will come equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage (no SD card slot, though), and a 64MP main camera.
Looking at the specs, it seems that the Nubia Red Magic 7 will offer only incremental upgrades over the last gaming phone released by the company - the Red Magic 6s. The official release of the phone should be expected in the coming weeks. For more gaming phone content you can check out our Best gaming phones piece.
