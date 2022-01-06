Notification Center

Android Games ZTE

Nubia’s Red Magic 7 gaming phone appears on TENAA

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Nubia’s Red Magic 7 gaming phone appears on TENAA
Most modern smartphones are gaming machines already but if you want something specifically made to enhance your mobile Fortnite sessions, you’re in luck. The next gaming smartphone from Chinese brand Nubia (a subsidiary of ZTE) is on the way.

The Red Magic 7 appeared on TENAA certification sheets allowing us to peek at almost all of its specs. The model number is NX679J, and the phone will come equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage (no SD card slot, though), and a 64MP main camera.

The specs sheet continues to list a 2,190 battery cell but don’t worry, the Red Magic 7 uses a dual-cell solution (pretty common these days), so the total battery capacity should be 4,400mAh. The screen appears to be a 6.8-inch OLED with a modest resolution for the size - 1080p but then again, gaming is all about framerates and speed, and pushing fewer pixels certainly helps.

Looking at the specs, it seems that the Nubia Red Magic 7 will offer only incremental upgrades over the last gaming phone released by the company - the Red Magic 6s. The official release of the phone should be expected in the coming weeks. For more gaming phone content you can check out our Best gaming phones piece.

Nubia Redmagic 6S Pro: ultimate gamer phone
Nubia Red Magic Watch spotted in an FCC filing

